HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD (2882)
Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Extension of Long Stop Date of the Memorandum of Understanding in Relation to Possible Acquisition

10/11/2018 | 12:23am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ࠰ಥ༟๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock code: 2882)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 7 September 2018 in relation to the Possible Acquisition (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, pursuant to the MOU dated 7 September 2018, the Formal Agreement shall be entered into as soon as possible, on or before the date falling one month from the date of the MOU, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree in writing (the "Long Stop Date").

As additional time is required for the parties to finalise the terms of the Formal Agreement, both parties have entered into an extension letter to agree to extend the Long Stop Date of entering into the Formal Agreement to 19 October 2018 or such later date as may be agreed by both parties.

Save and except the aforesaid amendments, all other material terms of the MOU remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Xu Zhigang

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 10 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Kwok Hing, Wilfred, J.P., Mr. Xu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Jianguo and Ms. Dai Wei as executive Directors, and Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, Mr. Xu Xiaoping and Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da as independent non-executive Directors.

1

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 22:22:02 UTC
