Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Extension of Long Stop Date of the Memorandum of Understanding in Relation to Possible Acquisition

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ࠰ಥ༟๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock code: 2882)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 7 September 2018 in relation to the Possible Acquisition (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, pursuant to the MOU dated 7 September 2018, the Formal Agreement shall be entered into as soon as possible, on or before the date falling one month from the date of the MOU, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree in writing (the "Long Stop Date").

As additional time is required for the parties to finalise the terms of the Formal Agreement, both parties have entered into an extension letter to agree to extend the Long Stop Date of entering into the Formal Agreement to 19 October 2018 or such later date as may be agreed by both parties.

Save and except the aforesaid amendments, all other material terms of the MOU remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Xu Zhigang

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 10 October 2018

