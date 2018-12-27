Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd    2882   BMG7155A1080

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD (2882)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/24
0.19 HKD   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Financial Information of Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 11:40am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ࠰ಥ༟๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock code: 2882)

INSIDE INFORMATION

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

China Gold Silver Group Company Limited ("CGS") is a principal subsidiary of the Company and is owned as to 50% by each of the Company and Luk Fook 3D Management Company Limited ("Luk Fook 3D"). 3D-GOLD Jewellery (HK) Limited ("3D-GOLD (HK)") is a wholly owned subsidiary of CGS. Luk Fook 3D is wholly owned by Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Luk Fook Holdings"), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0590).

Luk Fook 3D has advanced shareholder's loans to CGS and Luk Fook Holdings has provided corporate guarantees in favour of certain banks in respect of the banking facilities granted by such banks to 3D-GOLD (HK). Pursuant to Rule 13.22 of the Listing Rules, Luk Fook Holdings has an ongoing obligation to disclose a combined balance sheet of CGS and 3D-GOLD (HK) as at the latest practicable date in its interim or annual report where the aggregate of such loans and guarantees exceeds 8% under the assets ratio defined under Rule 14.07(1) of the Listing Rules. Luk Fook Holdings will today publish its interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) and Luk Fook Holdings (www.lukfook.com), and such interim report will include the unaudited pro-forma combined balance sheet of CGS and 3D-GOLD (HK) as at 30 September 2018.

As at 30 September 2018, Luk Fook 3D has advanced shareholder's loans of HK$100,000,000 to CGS and Luk Fook Holdings has provided corporate guarantees to 3D-GOLD (HK) in the amounts of HK$1,075,000,000 (utilised: 861,000,000).

The unaudited pro-forma combined balance sheet of CGS and 3D-GOLD (HK) as at 30 September 2018 is set out below:

Unaudited pro-forma

combined balance sheet

HK$'000

Non-current assets

558,266

Current assets

1,471,554

Current liabilities

(1,840,208)

Loans from shareholders

(200,000)

Net assets

(10,388)

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and should not rely solely on the above information.

By Order of the Board of

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Xu Zhigang

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Kwok Hing, Wilfred, J.P., Mr. Xu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Jianguo and Ms. Dai Wei as executive Directors, and Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, Mr. Xu Xiaoping and Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
11:40aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Financial..
PU
12/05HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH disposes 13.01m shares of Global Mastermind
AQ
12/04HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Furth..
PU
11/28HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual Gen..
PU
11/23HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction - Dis..
PU
11/19HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transacti..
PU
10/31HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Lapse of Discloseable Transact..
PU
10/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeti..
PU
10/19HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Lapse of the Memorandum of Und..
PU
10/11HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Extension of Long Stop Date of..
PU
More news
Chart HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhigang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suet Man Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Hing Lam Executive Director
Jian Guo Zhao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD146.75%0
TIFFANY & CO.-25.16%9 484
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD-20.39%8 324
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD-32.31%4 095
SIGNET JEWELERS-44.93%1 617
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.-36.27%1 600
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.