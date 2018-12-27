Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Financial Information of Subsidiaries

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ࠰ಥ༟๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock code: 2882)

INSIDE INFORMATION

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

China Gold Silver Group Company Limited ("CGS") is a principal subsidiary of the Company and is owned as to 50% by each of the Company and Luk Fook 3D Management Company Limited ("Luk Fook 3D"). 3D-GOLD Jewellery (HK) Limited ("3D-GOLD (HK)") is a wholly owned subsidiary of CGS. Luk Fook 3D is wholly owned by Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Luk Fook Holdings"), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0590).

Luk Fook 3D has advanced shareholder's loans to CGS and Luk Fook Holdings has provided corporate guarantees in favour of certain banks in respect of the banking facilities granted by such banks to 3D-GOLD (HK). Pursuant to Rule 13.22 of the Listing Rules, Luk Fook Holdings has an ongoing obligation to disclose a combined balance sheet of CGS and 3D-GOLD (HK) as at the latest practicable date in its interim or annual report where the aggregate of such loans and guarantees exceeds 8% under the assets ratio defined under Rule 14.07(1) of the Listing Rules. Luk Fook Holdings will today publish its interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) and Luk Fook Holdings (www.lukfook.com), and such interim report will include the unaudited pro-forma combined balance sheet of CGS and 3D-GOLD (HK) as at 30 September 2018.

As at 30 September 2018, Luk Fook 3D has advanced shareholder's loans of HK$100,000,000 to CGS and Luk Fook Holdings has provided corporate guarantees to 3D-GOLD (HK) in the amounts of HK$1,075,000,000 (utilised: 861,000,000).

The unaudited pro-forma combined balance sheet of CGS and 3D-GOLD (HK) as at 30 September 2018 is set out below:

Unaudited pro-forma combined balance sheet HK$'000 Non-current assets 558,266 Current assets 1,471,554 Current liabilities (1,840,208) Loans from shareholders (200,000) Net assets (10,388)

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and should not rely solely on the above information.

