Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Issue of Convertible Bonds under Specific Mandate

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

On 29 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber in relation to the issue of Convertible Bonds.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has a total of 1,056,716,012 Shares in issue. Assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company, based on the Conversion Price and assuming full conversion of the Convertible Bonds at the Conversion Price, the Convertible Bonds will be convertible into 813,000,000 Conversion Shares, representing approximately 76.94% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 43.48% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds, assuming that no other Shares will be issued other than the Conversion Shares.

The gross proceeds from the Subscription are approximately HK$121,950,000 and the net proceeds of approximately HK$121,600,000 are intended to be applied for (i) repayment of indebtedness and (ii) general working capital.