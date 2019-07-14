Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
香港資源控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability
and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)
(Stock Code: 2882)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited are as follows:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Li Ning
Mr. Xu Zhigang
Ms. Dai Wei
Mr. Hu Hongwei
Independent non-executive Directors:
Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam
Mr. Xu Xiaoping
Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da