Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Li Ning

Mr. Xu Zhigang

Ms. Dai Wei

Mr. Hu Hongwei

Independent non-executive Directors:

Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam

Mr. Xu Xiaoping

Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da