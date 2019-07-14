Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd    2882   BMG7155A1080

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2882)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 07:25am EDT

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Li Ning

Mr. Xu Zhigang

Ms. Dai Wei

Mr. Hu Hongwei

Independent non-executive Directors:

Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam

Mr. Xu Xiaoping

Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da

1

The Board has set up three committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Board Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Mr. Li Ning

C

Mr. Xu Zhigang

Ms. Dai Wei

Mr. Hu Hongwei

Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam

C

M

M

Mr. Xu Xiaoping

M

M

C

Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 14 July 2019

2

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 11:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
07:25aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Ro..
PU
07:25aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Board Committee Memb..
PU
06/13HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH appoints Li Ning as board chairman
AQ
06/12HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Executive Direc..
PU
05/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Issue of Convertible Bonds und..
PU
05/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares und..
PU
03/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Non-executive D..
PU
02/08HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH expects 100% increase in interim loss
AQ
01/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH shareholder Wen Jialong sells 14.25% of shares
AQ
01/23HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Audit Co..
PU
More news
Chart HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhigang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suet Man Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Hing Lam Executive Director
Jian Guo Zhao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.11%22
TIFFANY & CO.16.92%11 428
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD30.06%10 868
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD7.97%4 514
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.8.91%1 854
SIGNET JEWELERS-41.71%919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About