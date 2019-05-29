Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

On 29 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Subscriber entered into the Subscription Agreement under which the Company agreed to issue and allot and the Subscriber agreed to subscribe 210,000,000 Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price of HK$0.12 per Subscription Share on the terms and conditions provided in the Subscription Agreement.

The gross proceeds from the Subscription are HK$25,200,000 and the net proceeds of approximately HK$25,100,000 are intended to be applied for (i) repayment of indebtedness and (ii) general working capital.

The total number of Subscription Shares represent approximately 19.87% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and approximately 16.58% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Subscription Shares, assuming no other Shares will be issued other than the Subscription Shares. The Subscription Shares will be issued under the General Mandate.

The Subscription Agreement may or may not complete, holders of securities of the Company and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.