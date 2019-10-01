Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd    2882   BMG7155A1080

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2882)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong Resources : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying

on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09, 13.46 and 13.49 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to delay in publication of the announcement of annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Annual Results").

Pursuant to Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the Annual Results on or before 30 September 2019, and to despatch the corresponding annual report (the "Annual Report") to the shareholders of the Company on or before 31 October 2019. The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and the investors that during the course of auditing the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019, the Company's auditor raised queries (the "Queries") about the commercial substance of certain loans advanced by a subsidiary of the Company with money lender licence in its ordinary and usual course of business and up to the date of this announcement, there is no sufficient audit evidence for the Company's auditor to make conclusion on the Queries. The Company's auditor requested the Company to carry out additional work so as to address the Queries. Hence, the publication of the Annual

1

Results will be further delayed. The further delay in publication of the Annual Results and delay in despatch of the Annual Report constitute non-compliance of Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, respectively.

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to issue its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Group. The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company any material developments in connection with the Annual Results as and when appropriate.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 am on 30 September 2019, and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the

securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Li Ning

Chairman

2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Ning (Chairman), Mr. Xu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Dai Wei and Mr. Hu Hongwei as executive directors and Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, Mr. Xu Xiaoping and Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
06:23pHONG KONG RESOURCES : Further delay in publication of annual results for the yea..
PU
09/30HONG KONG RESOURCES : Suspension of trading
PU
09/27HONG KONG RESOURCES : Delay in publication of annual results for the year ended ..
PU
09/06HONG KONG RESOURCES : Extension of completion date in relation to the issue of c..
PU
07/19HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal..
PU
07/19HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Financial I..
PU
07/17HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special General Meet..
PU
07/14HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Board Committee Memb..
PU
07/14HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Ro..
PU
06/13HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH appoints Li Ning as board chairman
AQ
More news
Chart HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhigang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ning Li Executive Chairman
Suet Man Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Dai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD-33.33%20
TIFFANY & CO.15.05%11 190
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-0.77%8 252
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-12.34%1 474
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED109.02%914
SIGNET JEWELERS-47.25%876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group