Hong Kong Resources : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying

on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09, 13.46 and 13.49 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to delay in publication of the announcement of annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Annual Results").

Pursuant to Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the Annual Results on or before 30 September 2019, and to despatch the corresponding annual report (the "Annual Report") to the shareholders of the Company on or before 31 October 2019. The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and the investors that during the course of auditing the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019, the Company's auditor raised queries (the "Queries") about the commercial substance of certain loans advanced by a subsidiary of the Company with money lender licence in its ordinary and usual course of business and up to the date of this announcement, there is no sufficient audit evidence for the Company's auditor to make conclusion on the Queries. The Company's auditor requested the Company to carry out additional work so as to address the Queries. Hence, the publication of the Annual