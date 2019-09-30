Hong Kong Resources : SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying

on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 30 September 2019 pending release of an announcement in relation to the potential audit matter which is an inside information.

By order of the Board of

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Li Ning

Chairman

30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Ning (Chairman), Mr. Xu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Dai Wei and Mr. Hu Hongwei as executive directors and Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, Mr. Xu Xiaoping and Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da as independent non-executive directors.