Hong Kong Television Network : Business Update and Unaudited Operational Information for January 2020

The Group experienced a continued surge in Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") on Order Intake i and also Average Daily Order Numbers on its online shopping platform and offline business in January 2020 and to date. The unaudited operational information for January 2020 is summarized as below:

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce certain business update of the Group and unaudited operational information for January 2020 in view of the recent market conditions.

Aided by the automated picking and sorting system, in order to ease the warehouse picking and packing resources, the Group is working on increasing additional work shifts and also strengthening the partnership with existing

Categorising the customer base of HKTVmall into several different classes of customers whose purchase will be prioritised based on historical purchasing value and behaviour so as to improve the processing time and

Building a separate "purchase by invitation" platform to direct the heavy user traffic flow on popular products, such as personal health items, away from the HKTVmall platform. Customers would need to

In view of the unexpected surge in traffic and number of order intake in January 2020 and to-date, our customers have experienced long loading times and difficulties in checking-out when popular products are launched, and prolonged order delivery or pickup lead times at HKTVmall. In order to improve the condition, the management of the Group has performed a review on our existing resources allocation and fulfillment facilities, and we will be adopting certain measures over the next few weeks to improve the customer experience, which include the following:

The Group considers the surge in business volume may be due to the growth momentum brought forward from 2019 and the people in Hong Kong is less desirous to go to crowded locations under the current circumstances and hence have switched their shopping needs and increased their purchase frequency to online platforms including HKTVmall.

Number of unique devices landing on product details page or performing search at HKTVmall and/or HoKoBuy ii (rounded to the nearest thousand)

merchants and recruitment of new merchants to increase the proportion of purchases from our merchants.

Partnering with certain reputable retail chain stores to expand our order pick-up network so as to increase the geographic convenience and available pick-up time slots for customers. At the moment, the Group has already added seven (7) pick-up points from Foodwise, one of our existing merchants to the pick-up network, and more retail chain stores are expected to join hands with us to enable pick-up of HKTVmall orders at their selected outlets. Expanding our delivery fleet capacity by gearing up outsourced logistics resources, including third party logistics companies and individuals, to increase the door-to-door fulfilment capacity so as to ease the prolonged delivery lead time.

Furthermore, based on the business activities to-date, the growth momentum has accelerated in the first nine (9) days of February and so has the operating conditions, as compared to the corresponding period in January 2020, and hence the Board expects the growth momentum will continue in the full month of February 2020. While the Board will continue to assess the sustainability of the business growth, we will closely monitor the business development over time and use our best efforts to adjust and devise our operational measures to cope with the change in business volume and activities.

The Board wishes to remind shareholders and potential investors of the securities of the Company that the above information is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the Company's securities.

