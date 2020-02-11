Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Television Network Limited    1137   HK0000065349

HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK LIMITED

(1137)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Television Network : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT TOP-UP PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:34pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited 香港電視網絡有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance) (STOCK CODE: 1137)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

TOP-UP PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES

SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement issued by Hong Kong Television Network Limited (the ''Company'') in the morning of 12 February 2020 in relation to the top-up placing of existing Shares held by Top Group International Limited (the ''Vendor'') and the subscription for new Shares by the Vendor by way of (i) the Placing Agreement entered into between the Vendor, the Company and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch as the placing agent and (ii) the Subscription Agreement entered into between the Company and the Vendor (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Directors of the Company wish to clarify and supplement that, as required under Rule

9.3 of the Takeovers Code, the Directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in the Announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in the Announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in the Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in the Announcement misleading.

Save as stated above, all other contents of both the English and Chinese versions of the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Television Network Limited

Cheung Chi Kin, Paul

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Cheung Chi Kin, Paul (Chairman), Mr. Wong Wai Kay, Ricky (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Wong Nga Lai, Alice (Chief Financial Officer), Mr. Lau Chi Kong (Chief Operating Officer) and Ms. Zhou Huijing (Managing Director of Shopping and eCommerce) and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Hon Ying, John, Mr. Peh Jefferson Tun Lu and Mr. Mak Wing Sum, Alvin.

The Directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Television Network Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWO
11:34pHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Clarification announcement top-up placing of exis..
PU
05:13pHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Top-up placing of existing shares subscription of..
PU
02/10HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Unusual Price and Trading Volume Movements
PU
02/09HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Business Update and Unaudited Operational Informa..
PU
2019HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Appointment of chairman, re-designation of vice c..
PU
2019HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Grant of share options
PU
2019HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Unaudited Operational Information for July, Augus..
PU
2017HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Voluntary announcement - disposal of shares by th..
PU
2017HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Change of registered office
PU
2017HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 263 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -310 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -18,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 4 933 M
Chart HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Television Network Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,20  HKD
Last Close Price 6,01  HKD
Spread / Highest target -30,1%
Spread / Average Target -30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Kay Wong Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Kin Cheung Chairman
Chi Kong Lau Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Nga Lai Wong CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Hon Ying Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK LIMITED73.70%454
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING1.73%559 562
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%72 494
JD.COM, INC.13.82%56 202
SHOPIFY INC.23.67%55 676
PINDUODUO INC.-8.78%41 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group