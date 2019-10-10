Log in
HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK LIMITED

(1137)
Hong Kong Television Network : Unaudited Operational Information for July, August and September 2019

0
10/10/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Unaudited Operational Information for July, August and September 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited operational information of the Group for July, August and September 2019 which is the combined results of its online shopping platforms and offline business, namely HKTVmall and HoKoBuy.

Average daily order number (rounded to the nearest hundred)

Average order value (rounded to the nearest dollar)

Average Daily Gross merchandise value on Order intake i (rounded to the nearest hundred thousand)

Monthly Gross merchandise value on Order intake i (rounded to the nearest million)

Number of unique devices landing on product details page or performing search at HKTVmall and/or HoKoBuy ii (rounded to the nearest thousand)

In the month of

September

August

July

September

August

July

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

16,300

14,200

14,100

11,600

10,900

10,200

HK$477

HK$539

HK$520

HK$492

HK$501

HK$518

HK$7.8

HK$7.7

HK$7.3

HK$5.7

HK$5.5

HK$5.3

million

million

million

million

million

million

HK$233

HK$237 HK$227

HK$171

HK$169 HK$163

million

million

million

million

million

million

September 2019

June 2019

1,548,000

1,563,000

1

The Board wishes to remind shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the above information is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the Company's securities.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Television Network Limited

Wong Wai Kay, Ricky

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Wai Kay, Ricky (Chairman), Mr. Cheung Chi Kin, Paul (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Wong Nga Lai, Alice (Chief Financial Officer), Mr. Lau Chi Kong (Chief Operating Officer) and Ms. Zhou Huijing and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Hon Ying, John, Mr. Peh Jefferson Tun Lu and Mr. Mak Wing Sum, Alvin.

Notes:

  1. Gross merchandise value on Order intake represents the total gross sales dollar value for merchandise sold through a particular marketplace over a certain timeframe, before deduction of any discount offered by the marketplace, rebate used, cancellation and returns of merchandise sold.
  2. Data on unique device is extracted from our internal system and rounded to the nearest thousand. The data is collected based on the tracking cookies for web browser and the device advertising ID for app, which could be overlapping if (a) same device is used to browse the online shopping web-page through different browsers; (b) same device is used to open online shopping app and to browse online shopping web-page; and (c) the user amends the advertising ID of its device. These data are unaudited and are not indicative of the Company's business performance, financial condition or growth prospect. Readers

should not place reliance on these data.

2

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Television Network Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 00:25:05 UTC
