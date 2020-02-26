Hong Leong Bank Bhd : 2Q Earnings Rose 2.1% on Year

By Chester Tay



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Hong Leong Bank Bhd. said its net profit for the second quarter grew 2.1% on year due to higher income and share of profit from associated companies.

Net profit for the quarter ended December rose to 701.8 million ringgit ($165.7 million), the banking group said in filing with stock exchange on Wednesday.

Net interest income increased 3.2% on year to MYR728.8 million. The bank declared a MYR0.16 dividend per share.

For first half of FY 2020, net profit fell marginally by 0.3% on year to MYR1.39 billion, while net interest income grew 2.0% on year to MYR1.43 billion.

Looking ahead, Hong Leong Bank said the Malaysian economy was projected to remain on a moderate growth path, as a recovery in commodity prices could help cushion the impact from the lingering trade stand-off between the U.S. and China.

Domestic demand, underpinned by a stable labor market and accommodative monetary and fiscal policies would remain the key growth pillar, the bank said.

