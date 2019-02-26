Hong Leong Financial Berhad : 2Q Net Profit Falls; Lower Contributions From All Divisions

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian financial services firm, Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd. (1082.KU), said on Tuesday that its net profit for the financial second quarter declined 2.8% from a year ago due to lower contributions from all of its operating divisions ranging from banking to stockbroking.

Hong Leong Financial's net profit for the October-December period dropped to MYR481.55 million ($118 million) from MYR495.34 million the same quarter a year ago, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.

Revenue during the quarter fell 8.8% from a year ago to MYR1.25 billion, according to the filing.

Going forward, Hong Leong Financial said it expects to maintain its performance in line with market conditions for its current financial year ending June.

Shares of Hong Leong Financial were 0.7% higher at MYR19.96 prior to the earnings release.

