Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad    HLCB   MYL1082OO006

HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD

(HLCB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Leong Financial Berhad : 2Q Net Profit Falls; Lower Contributions From All Divisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:21am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian financial services firm, Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd. (1082.KU), said on Tuesday that its net profit for the financial second quarter declined 2.8% from a year ago due to lower contributions from all of its operating divisions ranging from banking to stockbroking.

Hong Leong Financial's net profit for the October-December period dropped to MYR481.55 million ($118 million) from MYR495.34 million the same quarter a year ago, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.

Revenue during the quarter fell 8.8% from a year ago to MYR1.25 billion, according to the filing.

Going forward, Hong Leong Financial said it expects to maintain its performance in line with market conditions for its current financial year ending June.

Shares of Hong Leong Financial were 0.7% higher at MYR19.96 prior to the earnings release.

-- Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP
12:21aHONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : 2Q Net Profit Falls; Lower Contributions From All ..
DJ
2018HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group 4th Quarter Net Profit Rose 76%
DJ
2018HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group's Net Profit Up in 2nd Quarter
DJ
2017HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group 1Q Net Profit Rises 17.9%
DJ
2017HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Down 34% on Year
DJ
2017HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group 3Q Net Profit Up 32.9% at MYR418.75 Million
DJ
2017HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Second-Quarter Profit Up 68%
DJ
2017Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wins reinsurance licence in Malaysia
RE
2016HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Malaysia's Hong Leong Financial 1Q Net Profit Flat..
DJ
2016HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Malaysia's Hong Leong Financial Group Down After S..
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 5 625 M
EBIT 2019 3 302 M
Net income 2019 2 007 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 11,43
P/E ratio 2020 10,56
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,83x
Capitalization 22 950 M
Chart HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,9  MYR
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Khoon Tan President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Leng Chan Quek Chairman
Seong Aun Chew Group Chief Financial Officer
Tau Kien Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Lean See Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD5 631
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.22%189 882
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 796
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.27%56 871
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.43%50 776
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK12.35%48 154
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.