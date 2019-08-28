Hong Leong Financial Berhad : 4Q Net Profit Rose 3.2%

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd. (1082.KU) said its net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter climbed 3.2%, driven mainly by interest income on financial assets.

Net profit for the quarter ended June rose to 468.7 million ringgit ($111.6 million) from MYR454.3 million in the same period a year ago, the Malaysian financial-services firm said Wednesday.

Revenue for the period rose 1.5% from a year earlier to MYR1.34 billion, it said.

For fiscal 2020, Hong Leong Financial said it expects its performance to be in line with market conditions.

