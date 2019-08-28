Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad    HLCB   MYL1082OO006

HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD

(HLCB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Leong Financial Berhad : 4Q Net Profit Rose 3.2%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 01:39am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd. (1082.KU) said its net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter climbed 3.2%, driven mainly by interest income on financial assets.

Net profit for the quarter ended June rose to 468.7 million ringgit ($111.6 million) from MYR454.3 million in the same period a year ago, the Malaysian financial-services firm said Wednesday.

Revenue for the period rose 1.5% from a year earlier to MYR1.34 billion, it said.

For fiscal 2020, Hong Leong Financial said it expects its performance to be in line with market conditions.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUOCO GROUP LTD 2.07% 118.4 End-of-day quote.20.20%
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP
01:39aHONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : 4Q Net Profit Rose 3.2%
DJ
08/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines slumps to three-month lows on property stock..
RE
05/28MALAYSIA'S HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Net Profit Down 7.7% in 3Q
DJ
02/27Hong Leong Bank Bhd eyes 5pc loan growth for FY19
AQ
02/26HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : 2Q Net Profit Falls; Lower Contributions From All ..
DJ
2018HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group 4th Quarter Net Profit Rose 76%
DJ
2018HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group's Net Profit Up in 2nd Quarter
DJ
2017HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group 1Q Net Profit Rises 17.9%
DJ
2017HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Down 34% on Year
DJ
2017HONG LEONG FINANCIAL BERHAD : Group 3Q Net Profit Up 32.9% at MYR418.75 Million
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 5 432 M
EBIT 2019 3 070 M
Net income 2019 1 928 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 9,32x
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,20x
Capitalization 18 584 M
Chart HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,88  MYR
Last Close Price 16,24  MYR
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Khoon Tan President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Leng Chan Quek Chairman
Seong Aun Chew Group Chief Financial Officer
Tau Kien Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Lean See Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD4 422
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.11%162 571
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 822
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.40%50 122
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 409
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK15.31%46 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group