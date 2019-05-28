Malaysia's Hong Leong Financial : Net Profit Down 7.7% in 3Q

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd. (1082.KU) said net profit fell 7.7% in the fiscal third quarter on lower contributions from across its businesses, including banking and stockbroking.

Net profit for the January-March period fell to 463.42 million ringgit ($110.5 million) from MYR502.56 million a year earlier, according to the financial-services firm's stock-exchange filing Tuesday. There was no poll estimate for the quarter provided by data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 5.7% to MYR1.31 billion from MYR1.39 billion, according to the filing.

Hong Leong Financial said it expects to maintain its performance in line with market conditions for the financial year ending June.

Shares of the company were down 0.11% to MYR18.92 at the midday break before the earnings release.

