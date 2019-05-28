Log in
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD

(HLCB)
Malaysia's Hong Leong Financial : Net Profit Down 7.7% in 3Q

05/28/2019

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd. (1082.KU) said net profit fell 7.7% in the fiscal third quarter on lower contributions from across its businesses, including banking and stockbroking.

Net profit for the January-March period fell to 463.42 million ringgit ($110.5 million) from MYR502.56 million a year earlier, according to the financial-services firm's stock-exchange filing Tuesday. There was no poll estimate for the quarter provided by data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 5.7% to MYR1.31 billion from MYR1.39 billion, according to the filing.

Hong Leong Financial said it expects to maintain its performance in line with market conditions for the financial year ending June.

Shares of the company were down 0.11% to MYR18.92 at the midday break before the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 5 569 M
EBIT 2019 3 282 M
Net income 2019 1 996 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 10,82
P/E ratio 2020 10,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,63x
Capitalization 21 734 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Khoon Tan President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Leng Chan Quek Chairman
Seong Aun Chew Group Chief Financial Officer
Tau Kien Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Lean See Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD5 191
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.50%183 912
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 831
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.82%54 606
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 926
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK13.37%47 264
