Honghua : Schlumberger and Honghua Announced MOU of DrillOps...

CHENGDU, May 14th, 2020, Schlumberger Technology Corporation (SLB) and Honghua Electric Co. Ltd. (HHE) announced the a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will ensure the seamless integration of the DrillOps on target well delivery solution with all newly built Honghua rigs.

DrillOps is a native application in the DELFI cognitive E&P environment. As an open solution, DrillOps integrates planning and operations while automating well construction tasks to ensure the rig operates at peak performance throughout the execution of the drilling plan.

Under the collaboration agreement, Honghua will manufacture and sell rigs equipped with plug-and-play capabilities for the DrillOps solution. This big step of Honghua rigs towards digital intelligence greatly improved the competitiveness both in domestic and overseas market.

As a pioneer of digital oil & gas industry, Schlumberger established software technology innovation center (STIC) in 2014, focusing on the application of High-performance Computing, Cloud, Big Data, Internet of things, industrial Internet software and other technologies. In 2017, Schlumberger released the digital collaboration platform of DELFI cognitive E & P environment, integrating resources such as operating data, expert experience and scientific experience, etc. Operating companies and oil service companies can share resources through the platform.

Since 2013, HHE and SLB have tried to cooperate in the field of electrical automation. In October 2019, the two sides reached a consensus on the cooperative development of automatic drilling rig market, and signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement, focusing on building a benchmark digital and intelligent drilling product.

The first Honghua rigs to deploy the DrillOps solution will be available in the third quarter of 2020, including the necessary rig hardware and automated application programming interfaces (API).

'We are very pleased about this collaboration with Honghua because it not only enables a frictionless experience for current DrillOps solution users, but also provides opportunities to readily offer the solution to new customers,' said Jesus Lamas, president of rig performance technologies, Schlumberger.

Zhang Mi, the president of Honghua Group, said, 'As a practitioner in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization in the energy equipment field, Honghua confirms confidence in building the drilling information industry on the base of cooperation with SLB.'