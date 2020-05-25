Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Honghua Group Limited    196   KYG4584R1092

HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED

(196)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honghua : Schlumberger and Honghua Announced MOU of DrillOps...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:28am EDT

CHENGDU, May 14th, 2020, Schlumberger Technology Corporation (SLB) and Honghua Electric Co. Ltd. (HHE) announced the a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will ensure the seamless integration of the DrillOps on target well delivery solution with all newly built Honghua rigs.

DrillOps is a native application in the DELFI cognitive E&P environment. As an open solution, DrillOps integrates planning and operations while automating well construction tasks to ensure the rig operates at peak performance throughout the execution of the drilling plan.

Under the collaboration agreement, Honghua will manufacture and sell rigs equipped with plug-and-play capabilities for the DrillOps solution. This big step of Honghua rigs towards digital intelligence greatly improved the competitiveness both in domestic and overseas market.

As a pioneer of digital oil & gas industry, Schlumberger established software technology innovation center (STIC) in 2014, focusing on the application of High-performance Computing, Cloud, Big Data, Internet of things, industrial Internet software and other technologies. In 2017, Schlumberger released the digital collaboration platform of DELFI cognitive E & P environment, integrating resources such as operating data, expert experience and scientific experience, etc. Operating companies and oil service companies can share resources through the platform.

Since 2013, HHE and SLB have tried to cooperate in the field of electrical automation. In October 2019, the two sides reached a consensus on the cooperative development of automatic drilling rig market, and signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement, focusing on building a benchmark digital and intelligent drilling product.

The first Honghua rigs to deploy the DrillOps solution will be available in the third quarter of 2020, including the necessary rig hardware and automated application programming interfaces (API).

'We are very pleased about this collaboration with Honghua because it not only enables a frictionless experience for current DrillOps solution users, but also provides opportunities to readily offer the solution to new customers,' said Jesus Lamas, president of rig performance technologies, Schlumberger.

Zhang Mi, the president of Honghua Group, said, 'As a practitioner in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization in the energy equipment field, Honghua confirms confidence in building the drilling information industry on the base of cooperation with SLB.'

Disclaimer

Honghua Group Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED
02:28aHONGHUA : Schlumberger and Honghua Announced MOU of DrillOps...
PU
03/30HONGHUA : Achieves Annual Revenue Growth for Third Consecutive Year While Its Tr..
AQ
02/11HONGHUA : Supplementary announcement - continuing connected transaction - purcha..
PU
02/06HONGHUA : Voluntary announcement completion of the first phase of the shale gas ..
PU
2019HONGHUA : Voluntary announcement entering into a service agreement of shale gas ..
PU
2019HONGHUA : Wins IR Magazine's "Greater China 2019 -- Best Investor Events" Award
AQ
2019HONGHUA : Inside information-litigation progress
PU
2019HONGHUA : Voluntary announcement
PU
2019HONGHUA : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholder and Request Form
PU
2019HONGHUA : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Request Form
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 3 933 M
EBIT 2020 322 M
Net income 2020 120 M
Debt 2020 3 197 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 9,19x
P/E ratio 2021 6,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 067 M
Chart HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Honghua Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,41 CNY
Last Close Price 0,21 CNY
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mi Zhang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Li Liang Jin Chairman
Xiu Fang Xu Chief Financial Officer
Jie Ren Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Guo Ming Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED-57.74%150
TENARIS-44.80%7 135
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-29.38%3 507
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-42.32%949
APERGY CORPORATION-74.39%670
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-27.13%504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group