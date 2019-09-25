Log in
HONGHUA GROUP LTD

(0196)
Honghua : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholder and Request Form

09/25/2019
(Note 2)

HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED

宏華集團有限公司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code 股 票 代 號 : 196)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Non Registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

Honghua Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication s are available on the Company's website at http://www.hh-gltd.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx's Website") at http://www.hkex.com.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or brows ing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication s, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.hh-gltd.comor from the HKEx's website at http://www.hkex.com.hk.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all the Company's future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Co mpany's telephone hotline at (852) 2520 5533 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to shareholder@hhcp.com.cn.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Honghua Group Limited

Jin Liliang

Chairman

Notes: (1) This letter is addressed to Non Registered Holders ("Non Registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登 記持有 人( 註 1)

宏 華集 團有限 公司 （「 本公 司」）

2019 中期報 告（「本次 公司 通訊 」） 之發 佈通知

本公司的 本次公 司通訊 的中、英文版本 已登載 於本公 司的網 站 http://www.hh-gltd.com及香港 聯合交易 所有限 公司的 網站（「 聯交 所網站 」）http://www.hkex.com.hk。 閣下可 在本公 司網站 按下相 關標題網 頁以閱 覽本次 公司通 訊文件或 在聯交 所網站 瀏覽有 關文

件。

如 閣 下 欲 收取 本 次 公司 通 訊 之 印刷 本 ， 請填 妥 在 本函 背 頁 的 申請 表 格 （「申 請 表 格」），並 使 用申 請 表 格下 方 的 郵寄 標 籤 （如

在香港投 寄則毋 須貼上 郵票 ）把申請表 格寄回 本公司，由 香 港中央證 券登記 有限公 司（「香 港證券登 記處 」）轉交，地址 為 香港 灣仔皇后 大道 東 183 號合和 中 心 17M 樓。申請表 格亦可 於本公 司的網站 http://www.hh-gltd.com或聯交所 網站 http://www.hkex.com.hk

內下載。

請注意 閣下填 寫於申 請表格 上的指示 將適用 於日後 發送予 閣下之 本公司 所有公 司通訊 (註 2)，直至 閣下通 知香港 證券登 記處 另外之安 排或 閣下在 任何時 候停止持 有本公 司股份 。

如對本函 內容有 任何疑 問，請致 電本公司 電話熱 線 (852) 2520 5533，辦公 時間為 星期一 至五（公 眾假期除 外）上 午 9 時正 至下午 6 時正或電 郵至 shareholder@hhcp.com.cn

代表

宏 華集 團有限 公司

主席

金立亮

謹啟

2 0 1 9 9 2 5

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出（「非登記持有人」指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，而他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，希望收到公司通訊）。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及載於背頁的申請表格。

  1. 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用），財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用），中 期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

HHGH-25092019-1(0)

CCS6643HHGH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Honghua Group Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 196)

致：

宏華集團有限公司（「公司」）（股份代號：196

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）： (Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Non-registered Holder(s):

Signature:

非登記持有人姓名

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附 註 ：

1.

Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清 楚填妥所有 資料 。

2.

This letter is addressed to Non Registered Holders ("Non Registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement

System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communicati on).

此 函件乃向公 司之非登記 持有 人 發 出（ 「 非 登 記持 有人 」 指 其股 份 存放 於 中 央 結算 及 交 收 系統 的 人士 或 公 司 ， 而 他 們 已 經通 過香 港中 央結 算 有限 公司不 時

向 公司發出通 知，希 望收 到公 司 通訊 ）。

3.

Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如 在本表格作 出超過 一項 選擇 、 或未 有作 出 選擇 、或 未 有簽 署、 或在 其 他 方 面填 寫 不 正 確， 則 本 表 格將 會 作 廢 。

4. The above instruction will apply to all the Company's future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in th e Company.

上 述指示將適 用於 日 後 發送 予 閣 下之 公司 所有 公司 通 訊 ， 直至 閣下 通 知 公 司之 香港 證券 登記 處 香 港 中 央 證券 登 記 有 限公 司 另 外 之安 排 或 閣 下在 任 何

時 候停止持有 公司的 股份 。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void. 為 免存疑，本 公司恕 不接 受此 表 格上 提供 的 任何 其他 指 示。 任何 在此 表 格 上 提供 的 額 外 指示 將 視 作 無效 。

  • Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors ' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊指公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用），財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用），中 期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

25092019 1 0

Disclaimer

Honghua Group Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:52:06 UTC
