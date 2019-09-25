Honghua : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Request Form

HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED

宏華集團有限公司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code 股 票 代 號 : 196)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Honghua Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication s are available on the Company's website at http://www.hh-gltd.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx's Website") at http://www.hkex.com.hk, or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communications are enclosed as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant title as appeare d on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of any Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong , by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) by email at shareholder@hhcp.com.cnor by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communications (N ote) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication s. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email at shareholder@hhcp.com.cnor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2520 5533 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Honghua Group Limited

Jin Liliang

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

宏華 集團有限 公司（「本公司 」）

2019 中期報 告（「 本次公司 通訊」）之 發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊的中、英文 版本已 登載於本公 司的網站 http://www.hh-gltd.com及香 港聯合交易 所有限公司的網站（「聯交所網站 」） http://www.hkex.com.hk， 或（ 如適 用）現 按 閣 下要 求附上 本次 公 司通訊 之印刷 本。 閣 下可在 本 公司網 站按下 相關 標題 網頁以 閱 覽本

次公司通訊文件或 在聯交所網站 瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取任 何本次公司通 訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函 背 頁 的申請表格（「申 請表格」），並使 用申請表 格下方的郵寄標籤（如 在香

港投寄則毋需貼上 郵票），把申請 表 格寄回本公司，由香港中 央證 券登記有限公司（「香港證 券登記 處 」）轉交，地址為香港灣 仔皇后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 要 求 （ 註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 本 公 司 之 電 郵 地 址 shareholder@hhcp.com.cn 或以書面方式郵寄 致香港證 券登記處 之上 述地址。儘管 閣 下已選擇（或 被視為已同意） 透 過本公司網站 收 取

（ 附 註 ）

本公司所有公司通 訊 （「網上 版本」），如因任何理 由以致 閣 下在收取或接收本 次公司通訊 上 出現困難， 閣下可要求收 取 本 次 公 司通訊的印刷本， 本公司將因應 閣下的要求盡快 向 閣下發送 本次公司通訊的印 刷本，費用全 免。

閣下可以隨時選 擇收取公司通 訊的印刷本（只收 取 英文印刷本，或只收取中文印刷 本，或同時收 取 英文 及中文印刷本 ），或 網上 版本 。 如 閣 下日 後需 要 更改 所 選擇 的 本公 司 公司 通訊 之 語言 版 本或 收 取方 式 ，請 發送 電 郵 致 shareholder@hhcp.com.cn或以書 面 方式 （ 註 明

閣下的姓名、地址 及要求）送交 香港證券登記處。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致電 本公司電話熱線 (852) 2520 5533，辦公時間為星期一 至五（公 眾假期 除外）上 午 9 時正至下 午 6 時正 。

代表

宏 華集 團有限 公司

主席

金立亮

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 5 日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用），財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用），中期摘要 報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

HHGH-25092019-1(0)