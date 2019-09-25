Log in
Honghua : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Request Form

09/25/2019 | 12:48am EDT

HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED

宏華集團有限公司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code 股 票 代 號 : 196)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Honghua Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication s are available on the Company's website at http://www.hh-gltd.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx's Website") at http://www.hkex.com.hk, or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communications are enclosed as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant title as appeare d on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of any Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong , by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) by email at shareholder@hhcp.com.cnor by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communications (N ote) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication s. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email at shareholder@hhcp.com.cnor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2520 5533 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Honghua Group Limited

Jin Liliang

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

宏華 集團有限 公司（「本公司 」）

2019 中期報 告（「 本次公司 通訊」）之 發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊的中、英文 版本已 登載於本公 司的網站 http://www.hh-gltd.com及香 港聯合交易 所有限公司的網站（「聯交所網站 」） http://www.hkex.com.hk， 或（ 如適 用）現 按 閣 下要 求附上 本次 公 司通訊 之印刷 本。 閣 下可在 本 公司網 站按下 相關 標題 網頁以 閱 覽本

次公司通訊文件或 在聯交所網站 瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取任 何本次公司通 訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函 背 頁 的申請表格（「申 請表格」），並使 用申請表 格下方的郵寄標籤（如 在香

港投寄則毋需貼上 郵票），把申請 表 格寄回本公司，由香港中 央證 券登記有限公司（「香港證 券登記 處 」）轉交，地址為香港灣 仔皇后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 要 求 （ 註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 本 公 司 之 電 郵 地 址 shareholder@hhcp.com.cn 或以書面方式郵寄 致香港證 券登記處 之上 述地址。儘管 閣 下已選擇（或 被視為已同意） 透 過本公司網站 收 取

（ 附 註 ）

本公司所有公司通 訊 （「網上 版本」），如因任何理 由以致 閣 下在收取或接收本 次公司通訊 上 出現困難， 閣下可要求收 取 本 次 公 司通訊的印刷本， 本公司將因應 閣下的要求盡快 向 閣下發送 本次公司通訊的印 刷本，費用全 免。

閣下可以隨時選 擇收取公司通 訊的印刷本（只收 取 英文印刷本，或只收取中文印刷 本，或同時收 取 英文 及中文印刷本 ），或 網上 版本 。 如 閣 下日 後需 要 更改 所 選擇 的 本公 司 公司 通訊 之 語言 版 本或 收 取方 式 ，請 發送 電 郵 致 shareholder@hhcp.com.cn或以書 面 方式 （ 註 明

閣下的姓名、地址 及要求）送交 香港證券登記處。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致電 本公司電話熱線 (852) 2520 5533，辦公時間為星期一 至五（公 眾假期 除外）上 午 9 時正至下 午 6 時正 。

代表

宏 華集 團有限 公司

主席

金立亮

謹啟

2 0 1 9 9 2 5

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用），財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用），中期摘要 報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

HHGH-25092019-1(0)

CCS6642HHGH

Request Form 申請表格

To : Honghua Group Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 196)

致：

宏華集團有限公司（「公司」）（股份代號：196

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications* in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website, but I/we would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊*之英文／中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊，但 現在希望收取以下所列之本次公司通訊的印刷本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Signature:

股東姓名

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

1.

Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清 楚填妥所有資 料 。

2.

If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request

Form in order to be valid.

如屬聯名股 東，則本申請 表 格須 由該 名 於公 司股 東 名冊 上就 聯 名持有 股 份 其 姓名 位 列 首 位的 股 東 簽 署 ， 方為 有 效 。

3.

Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本表格 作出超過一項 選 擇、 或未 有 作出 選擇 、 或未 有簽 署 、或在 其 他 方 面填 寫 不 正 確， 則 本 表 格將 會 作 廢 。

4.

For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void.

為免存疑， 本公司恕不接 受 此表 格上 提 供的 任何 其 他指 示。 任 何在此 表 格 上 提供 的 額 外 指示 將 視 作 無效 。

  • Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors ' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors ' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. 公司通訊指公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用），財務摘
    要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用），中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

25092019 1 0

Disclaimer

Honghua Group Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:47:05 UTC
