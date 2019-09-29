Honghua : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that on 25 September 2019, the Company and Schlumberger China S.A. ("Schlumberger China") entered into a strategic cooperation agreement on shale gas engineering service (the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement") .Accordingly, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, the Company and Schlumberger China will collaborate to create a new business model for the implementation of integrated drilling and fracturing projects for the shale gas project in the Sichuan Basin. The company will provide high performance drilling rigs and

associated services as well as equipment for hydraulic fracturing and qualified crews

under the cooperation territory. Schlumberger China will leverage the knowledge and

advanced technology with the Company to provide cost effective solutions to

customers in the cooperation territory.

In recent years, the Company is highly appreciated by oil company customers in the

shale gas market gradually by virtue of its first-class drilling equipment manufacturing capability, efficient oil and gas engineering service team and

increasing market presence. With the accelerated development of the shale gas market,

its good development momentum has also attracted the participation of internationally

renowned oil service companies. The signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement

aims to create an innovative model for cooperation between Chinese and foreign oil

service companies, which is conducive to taking full advantage of the edges of both

parties to achieve optimal resource allocation.

