Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Honghua Group Ltd    0196   KYG4584R1092

HONGHUA GROUP LTD

(0196)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/27
0.54 HKD   +1.89%
06:18aHONGHUA : Voluntary announcement
PU
09/25HONGHUA : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholder and Request Form
PU
09/25HONGHUA : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Request Form
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honghua : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 06:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED

宏華集團有限公司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

ON SHALE GAS ENGINEERING SERVICE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Honghua Group Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that on 25 September 2019, the Company and Schlumberger China S.A. ("Schlumberger China") entered into a strategic cooperation agreement on shale gas engineering service (the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement") .Accordingly, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, the Company and Schlumberger China will collaborate to create a new business model for the implementation of integrated drilling and fracturing projects for the shale gas project in the Sichuan Basin. The company will provide high performance drilling rigs and

associated services as well as equipment for hydraulic fracturing and qualified crews

under the cooperation territory. Schlumberger China will leverage the knowledge and

advanced technology with the Company to provide cost effective solutions to

customers in the cooperation territory.

In recent years, the Company is highly appreciated by oil company customers in the

shale gas market gradually by virtue of its first-class drilling equipment manufacturing capability, efficient oil and gas engineering service team and

increasing market presence. With the accelerated development of the shale gas market,

its good development momentum has also attracted the participation of internationally

renowned oil service companies. The signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement

aims to create an innovative model for cooperation between Chinese and foreign oil

service companies, which is conducive to taking full advantage of the edges of both

parties to achieve optimal resource allocation.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement does not constitute any transaction under Chapter 14 and Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

On behalf of the Board

Honghua Group Limited

Jin Liliang

Chairman

PRC, 29 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Liliang (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Mi and Mr. Ren Jie, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Han Guangrong and Mr. Chen Wenle, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Xiaofeng, Mr. Chen Guoming, Ms. Su Mei, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, Mr. Chang Qing and Mr. Wei Bin.

Disclaimer

Honghua Group Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONGHUA GROUP LTD
06:18aHONGHUA : Voluntary announcement
PU
09/25HONGHUA : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholder and Request Form
PU
09/25HONGHUA : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Request Form
PU
08/28HONGHUA : Revenue Increases Rapidly; Hits Record High Since 2016
AQ
2018HONGHUA : Signs an around US$30 million Land Drilling Rig Contract with Kuwait D..
AQ
2018HONGHUA : Signs an around US$30 million Land Drilling Rig Contract with Kuwait D..
PR
2018HONGHUA : China's First Digital Variable Frequency Electrical Skid Mounted Blend..
AQ
2018Stepping on the gas - China's home-built fracking boom
RE
2018Factbox - Domestic industry backs China's shale gas push
RE
2016HONGHUA : Obtains Land Drilling Rig Contract from KDC with a Total Amount of US$..
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 156 M
EBIT 2019 484 M
Net income 2019 213 M
Debt 2019 1 944 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 2 543 M
Chart HONGHUA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Honghua Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGHUA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,96  CNY
Last Close Price 0,49  CNY
Spread / Highest target 336%
Spread / Average Target 96,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mi Zhang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Li Liang Jin Chairman
Xiu Fang Xu Chief Financial Officer
Jie Ren Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Guo Ming Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONGHUA GROUP LTD31.71%357
TENARIS0.11%12 653
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%3 786
APERGY CORP-0.33%2 091
DRIL-QUIP, INC.68.86%1 836
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG-2.46%971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group