Honghua : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

HONGHUA GROUP LIMITED
宏華集團有限公司
(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 196)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT
ON SHALE GAS ENGINEERING SERVICE
This is a voluntary announcement made by Honghua Group Limited (the "Company").
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that on 25 September 2019, the Company and Schlumberger China S.A. ("Schlumberger China") entered into a strategic cooperation agreement on shale gas engineering service (the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement") .Accordingly, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, the Company and Schlumberger China will collaborate to create a new business model for the implementation of integrated drilling and fracturing projects for the shale gas project in the Sichuan Basin. The company will provide high performance drilling rigs and
associated services as well as equipment for hydraulic fracturing and qualified crews
under the cooperation territory. Schlumberger China will leverage the knowledge and
advanced technology with the Company to provide cost effective solutions to
customers in the cooperation territory.
In recent years, the Company is highly appreciated by oil company customers in the
shale gas market gradually by virtue of its first-class drilling equipment manufacturing capability, efficient oil and gas engineering service team and
increasing market presence. With the accelerated development of the shale gas market,
its good development momentum has also attracted the participation of internationally
renowned oil service companies. The signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement
aims to create an innovative model for cooperation between Chinese and foreign oil
service companies, which is conducive to taking full advantage of the edges of both
parties to achieve optimal resource allocation.
On behalf of the Board
Honghua Group Limited
Jin Liliang
Chairman
PRC, 29 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Liliang (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Mi and Mr. Ren Jie, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Han Guangrong and Mr. Chen Wenle, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Xiaofeng, Mr. Chen Guoming, Ms. Su Mei, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, Mr. Chang Qing and Mr. Wei Bin.
