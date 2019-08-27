Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd    0045   HK0045000319

HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD

(0045)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns against protest outside its premises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 10:07pm EDT
An anti-extradition bill protester carries a barricade for blocking the road during a protest in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways warned against what it described as an illegal protest planned outside its facilities on Wednesday and that it had zero tolerance for "violent activities" and any staff who took part.

Cathay has been caught in the crosswinds between authorities in Beijing and anti-government protesters who have staged sometimes violent demonstrations since June that have grown to pose the city's biggest challenge since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The carrier said in a statement late on Tuesday police had banned a planned protest around its Cathay City headquarters on Lantau island, next to Hong Kong's international airport, on Wednesday evening, making it illegal.

"Cathay Pacific wishes to emphasize that it fully supports the upholding of the Basic Law and all the rights and freedoms afforded by it," the statement said.

The protests in the Asian financial hub have also posed the biggest challenge for Communist Party rulers in Beijing since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012. Authorities in Beijing have sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible to subdue the violence.

Unrest escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.

It has since evolved into calls for greater democracy under the "one country, two systems" formula enshrined in the Basic Law under which Hong Kong has been administered since the return from British to Chinese rule.

Cathay became the biggest corporate casualty of the protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in, or who support, the demonstrations.

Wednesday's planned rally, aimed at protesting against recent staff dismissals, has since been moved to the central financial district by the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, which cited safety concerns if it was held outside Cathay City.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, has not ruled out the possibility her administration could invoke emergency powers to quell the protests. She said in a news briefing on Tuesday that violence was becoming more serious but was confident the government could handle the crisis itself.

Imposing the Emergency Regulations Ordinance would give Lam wide-ranging powers - from changing laws, authorising arrests, detentions and deportations, to censoring the media - according to legislation on the government's website.

Hong Kong billionaire Michael Kadoorie, the chairman of power company CLP Holdings and Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels Limited, urged a peaceful resolution to the crisis in a full-page newspaper advertisement published in the South China Morning Post newspaper on Wednesday.

Kadoorie quoted his late father in saying that Hong Kong was always going to develop as a neutral point of contact between two different ideologies and two different systems of government and said the city could not leave its young people in despair.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to rebuild trust in the community and create hope for the younger generation," Kadoorie said.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Paul Tait)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 1.51% 8.06 End-of-day quote.3.93%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD -0.58% 10.24 End-of-day quote.-7.75%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.13% 79.5 End-of-day quote.-10.67%
HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD -0.12% 8.66 End-of-day quote.-21.27%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED -0.06% 78.05 End-of-day quote.-5.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTE
08/08HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june ..
AQ
08/08More Hong Kong companies say business impacted by mass protests
RE
08/07Hong Kong protests take a toll as companies flag impact
RE
08/07HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 07 Aug 2019 - Unaudited Operating Statistics - Se..
PU
08/07HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 07 Aug 2019 - 2019 Interim Results
PU
08/02HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 02 Aug 2019 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
07/21HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 21 Jul 2019 - Connected Transaction - Sale of a U..
PU
06/28HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : The Peninsula London celebrates major milestone, ..
AQ
05/15HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/10HK&S HOTELS (00045) : Peninsula HK average room rates up 2%
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 5 968 M
EBIT 2019 789 M
Net income 2019 581 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 14 108 M
Chart HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD
Duration : Period :
Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,45  HKD
Last Close Price 8,66  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Man Kwok CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Camille Borer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Matthew James Lawson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shane Izaks General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD-21.27%1 800
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC24.57%4 936
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC10.43%4 829
YINTAI RESOURCES CO LTD--.--%4 285
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-30.34%3 664
PANDOX AB31.65%3 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group