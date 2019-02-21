Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 21 Feb 2019 - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00045)

Date of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 14 March 2019 at which the Board will, among other matters, approve the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 for publication and consider the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

In accordance with rule A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company has notified the Directors of the Company and the Stock Exchange that Directors of the Company are not allowed to deal in the securities of the Company from 13 January 2019 to 14 March 2019 (both days inclusive).

For and on behalf of the Board

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Christobelle Liao

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie