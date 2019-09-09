Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders (Notification of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend) and Request Form

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability 於香港註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 00045)

10 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Notification of Publication of Circular

of the Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend ("Circular")

The Circular (in both English and Chinese versions) of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") is now available on the Company's website at www.hshgroup.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Circular by clicking "Shareholders' Circulars" under "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website. If you have elected to receive the corporate communications(Note) in printed form, the Circular is enclosed.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Circular and/or change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of all future corporate communications, please complete, sign and return a request form to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by post using the mailing label in the request form or by email to hsh.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you have indicated your preference (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future corporate communications by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Circular on the Company's website, the Share Registrar will promptly upon your request send the Circular to you in printed version free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2840 7788 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Christobelle Liao

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

各位股東：

有關 2019 年中期股息的以股代息計劃之通函（「通函」）的發布通知

通 函 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 香 港 上 海 大 酒 店 有 限 公 司（「 本 公 司 」） 網 站 w ww. h s h gr ou p . c o m 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 w ww. h k e xn e ws . h k 。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按 「 投 資 者 」 項 下 的 「 股 東 通 函 」， 以 閲 覽 通 函 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 了 收 取 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 的 印 刷 本 ， 通 函 已 隨 本 函 附 上 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 通 函 的 印 刷 本 及 / 或 更 改 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 的 收 取 方 式 及 / 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 請 填 妥

並 簽 署 申 請 表 格，然 後 使 用 申 請 表 格 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 的 股 份 登 記 處 ─ 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 股 份 登 記 處 」）， 或 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 h s h . e c om @ c o mp u t er s h a r e. c om. h k 通 知 股 份 登 記 處 。

倘 若 閣 下 已 選 擇（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ）以 電 子 形 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 ，如 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 收 取 或 接 收 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 通 函 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 需 向 股 份 登 記 處 提 出 要 求 ， 均 可 立 即 獲 免 費 發 送 通 函 的 印 刷 本 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 52 ) 2 84 0 77 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 5 時 3 0 分 。

代表董事局

香港上海大酒店有限公司

公司秘書

廖宜菁

謹啟

2 01 9 年 9 月 1 0 日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司向其任何證券持有人發出或將予發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事局報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告、 中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。