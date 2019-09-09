Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders (Notification of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend) and Request Form

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability 於香港註冊成立的有限公司)
(Stock Code 股份代號: 00045)
10 September 2019
Dear Non-registered Shareholders(Note 1),
Notification of Publication of Circular
of the Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend ("Circular")
The Circular (in both English and Chinese versions) of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") is now available on the Company's website at www.hshgroup.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Circular by clicking "Shareholders' Circulars" under "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website. If you have elected to receive the corporate communications(Note 2) in printed form, the Circular is enclosed.
If you would like to receive the printed version of the Circular and/or change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of all future corporate communications, please complete, sign and return a request form to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by post using the mailing label in the request form or by email to hsh.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2840 7788 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of the Board
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited
Christobelle Liao
Company Secretary
Notes:
-
This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-registered Shareholders. Non-registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications of the Company.
-
Corporate communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.
各位非登記股東( 附 註 1 ) ：
有關 2019 年中期股息的以股代息計劃之通函（「通函」）的發布通知
通 函 的 中、 英 文 版本 已 上 載 於 香港 上 海 大 酒 店有 限公 司（「 本 公 司 」）網 站 www. hshgroup. com 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所有 限 公 司 網 站 www. hkexnews. hk。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網站 主 頁 按 「投 資 者 」 項 下的 「 股 東 通 函 」， 以 閲覽 通 函 。 如 閣下 已 選 擇 了 收取公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 2 ) 的 印 刷 本， 通 函 已 隨 本函 附 上 。
如 閣 下 欲 收 取 通 函 的 印 刷 本 及 / 或 更 改 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 的 收 取 方 式 及 / 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 請
填 妥 並 簽 署 申 請 表 格 ， 然 後 使 用 申 請 表 格 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 的 股 份 登 記 處 ─ 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 股 份登 記 處 」），或 以電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 hsh. ecom@computershare. com. hk 通 知 股 份 登 記 處。
閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 52 ) 28 4 0 7 7 88 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 5 時 3 0 分 。
代表董事局
香港上海大酒店有限公司
公司秘書
廖宜菁
謹啟
2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 0 日
附註：
-
本函件乃向本公司之非登記股東而發出。非登記股東指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時通知本公司， 希望收到公司通訊。
-
公司通訊指本公司向其任何證券持有人發出或將予發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事局報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告、中期 報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
|
CCS6409
|
HKSH_NRH
|
Non-registered Shareholder's information (Name and Address)
|
(Stock Code 股份代號：00045)
|
非登記股東資料 （姓名及地址）
|
Request Form 申請表格
|
To: The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company")
|
致：
|
香港上海大酒店有限公司（「公司」）
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
|
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
|
合和中心 17M 樓
Part A - I/We would like to receive the circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend of the Company as indicated below: 甲 部 本人／吾等希望以下列方式收取公司有關 2019 年中期股息的以股代息計劃之通函：
(Please mark "X" in the following box 請在下列空格內劃上「X」號) in printed form in bilingual version (English and Chinese).
□ 收取英文及中文雙語言印刷本。
Part B - I/We would like to change the means of receipt and choice of language of future corporate communications of the Company as indicated below: 乙 部 本人／吾等希望更改以下列方式收取公司日後公司通訊的收取方式及語言版本：
(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE box 請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
by electronic means through the Company's website at www.hshgroup.com in lieu of receiving printed copies, and receiving a
-
notification letter of the publication of all future corporate communications on the Company's website; or
以電子形式瀏覽（透過公司網站：www.hshgroup.com）取代收取印刷本，並收取已在公司網站日後登載公司通訊的通知
函件；或
|
□
|
in printed form in English only; or
|
|
只收取英文印刷本；或
|
|
□
|
in printed form in Chinese only; or
|
|
只收取中文印刷本；或
|
|
□
|
in printed form in both English and Chinese.
|
|
同時收取英文及中文印刷本。
|
|
Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#
|
Signature(s)2
|
股東姓名#
|
簽名
|
Address#
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
地址#
|
|
|
|
|
Contact telephone number
|
|
|
Date
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
|
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
|
|
日期
|
# You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
假如你從本公司網站或香港交易及結算所有限公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, any one shareholder may sign this request form.
如屬聯名股東，任何一名股東均可簽署本申請表格。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instructions given on this request form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
* Corporate communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.
公司通訊指本公司向其任何證券持有人發出或將予發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事局報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告、中期報告、 會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
Please refer to the Company's Data Privacy and Security Policy available at www.hshgroup.com concerning your personal data. 有關 閣下個人資料的事宜，請參閱登載在網站 www.hshgroup.com 的本公司資料私隱及保安政策。
寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope
to return this request form to us.
No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
香港中央證券登記有限公司
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37
香港 Hong Kong