Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders (Notification of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend) and Request Form

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability 於香港註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 00045)

10 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders(Note 1),

Notification of Publication of Circular

of the Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend ("Circular")

The Circular (in both English and Chinese versions) of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") is now available on the Company's website at www.hshgroup.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Circular by clicking "Shareholders' Circulars" under "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website. If you have elected to receive the corporate communications(Note 2) in printed form, the Circular is enclosed.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Circular and/or change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of all future corporate communications, please complete, sign and return a request form to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by post using the mailing label in the request form or by email to hsh.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2840 7788 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Christobelle Liao

Company Secretary

Notes:

This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-registered Shareholders. Non-registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications of the Company. Corporate communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

各位非登記股東( 附 註 1 ) ：

有關 2019 年中期股息的以股代息計劃之通函（「通函」）的發布通知

通 函 的 中、 英 文 版本 已 上 載 於 香港 上 海 大 酒 店有 限公 司（「 本 公 司 」）網 站 www. hshgroup. com 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所有 限 公 司 網 站 www. hkexnews. hk。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網站 主 頁 按 「投 資 者 」 項 下的 「 股 東 通 函 」， 以 閲覽 通 函 。 如 閣下 已 選 擇 了 收取公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 2 ) 的 印 刷 本， 通 函 已 隨 本函 附 上 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 通 函 的 印 刷 本 及 / 或 更 改 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 的 收 取 方 式 及 / 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 請

填 妥 並 簽 署 申 請 表 格 ， 然 後 使 用 申 請 表 格 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 的 股 份 登 記 處 ─ 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 股 份登 記 處 」），或 以電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 hsh. ecom@computershare. com. hk 通 知 股 份 登 記 處。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 52 ) 28 4 0 7 7 88 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 5 時 3 0 分 。

代表董事局

香港上海大酒店有限公司

公司秘書

廖宜菁

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 0 日

附註：