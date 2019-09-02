Honkarakenne Oyj : The smoke sauna of the Saana Tourist Centre was selected as the 2019 smoke sauna

In the tall smoke sauna of the Saana Tourist Centre, the benches are located at the top of the sauna building, above the door frame. This creates a so-called steam pocket for the sauna, which comfortably retains the heat for a long time.

The pellet feed to the furnace is controlled by a computer to maintain the optimal stove temperature throughout the day. The pellet-fired Easy Auvo self-heating stove automatically saves fuel, heating time and effort. At the same time, the heating of the smoke sauna is as clean and fire-safe as possible.

The Saana Smoke Sauna is heated daily. The sauna can accommodate about 15 bathers at a time. After the sauna you can dip into the swimming pool or Kallavesi lake.

The Saana Tourist Centre of Kuopio supplied by Honkarakenne was opened on 19 May 2019 at the shore of Kallavesi in Kuopio. In addition to the sauna and spa facilities, the resort offers restaurant, terrace and guest boat activities.