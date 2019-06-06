Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hooker Furniture Corporation    HOFT

HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION

(HOFT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/06 10:20:29 am
27.825 USD   -1.61%
10:01aHooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/22HOOKER FURNITURE : to Host First Quarter Earnings Call June 12
AQ
04/16HOOKER FURNITURE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MARTINSVILLE, Va., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT) announced that on June 5, 2019, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on June 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at June 17, 2019. 

Hooker Furniture Corporation, in its 95th year of business, is a designer, marketer and importer of casegoods (wooden and metal furniture), leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The Company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. It is ranked among the nation’s largest publicly traded furniture sources, based on 2018 shipments to U.S. retailers, according to a 2019 survey by a leading trade publication. Major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand.  Hooker’s residential upholstered seating product lines include Bradington-Young, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, Sam Moore Furniture, a specialist in upscale occasional chairs, settees, sofas and sectional seating with an emphasis on cover-to-frame customization, Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range and Shenandoah Furniture, an upscale upholstered furniture company specializing in private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds and dining chairs in the upper-medium price points for lifestyle specialty retailers.  The H Contract product line supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living facilities. The Home Meridian division addresses more moderate price points and channels of distribution not currently served by other Hooker Furniture divisions or brands. Home Meridian’s brands include Accentrics Home, home furnishings centered around an eclectic mix of unique pieces and materials that offer a fresh take on home fashion, Pulaski Furniture, casegoods covering the complete design spectrum in a wide range of bedroom, dining room, accent and display cabinets at medium price points, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, value-conscious offerings in bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, Prime Resources, value-conscious imported leather upholstered furniture, and Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, a designer and supplier of hotel furnishings. Hooker Furniture Corporation’s corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities are located in Virginia and North Carolina, with showrooms in High Point, N.C. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company operates distribution centers in North Carolina, Virginia, California and Vietnam. Please visit our websites hookerfurniture.com, bradington-young.com, sammoore.com, hcontractfurniture.com, homemeridian.com, pulaskifurniture.com, accentricshome.com and slh-co.com.

For more information, contact:
Paul A. Huckfeldt, Senior Vice President-Finance and CFO
Hooker Furniture Corporation, 276.666.3949

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATI
10:01aHooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/22HOOKER FURNITURE : to Host First Quarter Earnings Call June 12
AQ
04/23HOOKER FURNITURE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19HOOKER FURNITURE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
04/16HOOKER FURNITURE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/16HOOKER FURNITURE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16Hooker Furniture Reports Double-Digit Sales, Income Gains for Fiscal Year, Fo..
GL
04/01HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION : annual earnings release
03/18Hooker Furniture to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Call April 17
GL
03/15HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 678 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,27
P/E ratio 2021 7,97
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capitalization 333 M
Chart HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hooker Furniture Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 43,0 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. Toms Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Huckfeldt Chief Financial Officer, VP-Accounting & Finance
Henry G. Williamson Independent Director
W. Christopher Beeler Lead Independent Director
E. Larry Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION7.37%321
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC64.18%3 567
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-34.56%2 649
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 459
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%2 258
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%1 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About