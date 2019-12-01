Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hope Bancorp, Inc.    HOPE

HOPE BANCORP, INC.

(HOPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China must recover pig production, stabilise pork supply - vice premier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 12:10am EST

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said the country must resolutely work to achieve the target of recovering pig production numbers, and stabilise pork supply for the upcoming holidays, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

China must ensure stable pork supply in key periods of early 2020, including the Lunar New Year holidays in January and during the annual National People's Congress in March, Xinhua cited Hu as saying at a meeting on animal husbandry on Saturday.

Millions of pigs have died or been culled due to the African swine fever outbreak in China and other Asian countries such as Vietnam. The disease has slashed China's pig herd by as much as half since August 2018, U.S. agribusiness firm Archer Daniels Midland Co said in November.

The ravaging of pig herds in the world's top pork market helped to drive China's consumer price index (CPI) up 3.8% year-on-year in October, the fastest increase in nearly eight years.

Pork prices more than doubled in annual terms in October, according to China's statistics bureau, accounting for over 60% of the CPI rise. China's October pork imports doubled from a year earlier in response to the domestic production declines, and Beijing has pushed to approve new sources of pork as part of its efforts to stabilise prices.

China's official Securities Times newspaper also reported that Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), at a forum on Saturday said China will also launch a new pig futures contract as soon as possible given the importance of pork to the Chinese diet. The report did not give a target date for launching the futures.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOPE BANCORP, INC.
11/30China will not resort to quantitative easing - PBOC governor
RE
11/26China's industrial profits post steepest fall in eight months
RE
11/22China's Xi says long-term improving trend for economy will not change - Xinhu..
RE
11/21China invites U.S. trade negotiators for new round of talks - WSJ
RE
11/19China commercial banks sell net $4.4 billion of forex in October - FX regulat..
RE
11/19China January-October fiscal revenues up 3.8% year on year
RE
11/18HOPE BANCORP : to Participate in KBW West Coast Field Trip
BU
11/01HOPE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
10/30HOPE BANCORP : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10/24HOPE BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 518 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,60x
Capitalization 1 838 M
Chart HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,40  $
Last Close Price 14,51  $
Spread / Highest target 3,38%
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Alex Ko CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Jin Chul Jhung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.22.34%1 838
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.31%176 792
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 824
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 586
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.04%49 713
QNB-1.28%48 814
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group