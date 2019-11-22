China's Xi says long-term improving trend for economy will not change - Xinhua
11/22/2019 | 12:30am EST
The long-term improving trend for China's economy will not change, and the economy has great resilience, potential and room for manoeuvre, China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday, as reported by official Xinhua News Agency.
Xi, speaking at a meeting with International Monetary Fund Chief Kristalina Georgieva, said he has full confidence in China's development, according to Xinhua.
(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)