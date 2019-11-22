Log in
China's Xi says long-term improving trend for economy will not change - Xinhua

0
11/22/2019 | 12:30am EST
BRICS summit in Brasilia

The long-term improving trend for China's economy will not change, and the economy has great resilience, potential and room for manoeuvre, China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday, as reported by official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi, speaking at a meeting with International Monetary Fund Chief Kristalina Georgieva, said he has full confidence in China's development, according to Xinhua.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 518 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,53x
Capitalization 1 802 M
Chart HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,40  $
Last Close Price 14,22  $
Spread / Highest target 5,49%
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Alex Ko CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Jin Chul Jhung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.19.90%1 799
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.02%175 145
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 565
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 943
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD24.80%50 234
QNB0.06%49 497
