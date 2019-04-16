Hope Bancorp : Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results 0 04/16/2019 | 04:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net income for the 2019 first quarter totaled $42.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share. This compares with net income for the preceding 2018 fourth quarter of $44.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share and $51.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the 2018 first quarter. "First quarter results underscore our 2019 strategic priorities focused on driving profitable growth and protecting margins," said Kevin S. Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "New loan production of $442 million reflects in part our more selective stance in the types of loans and rates that we are bringing on to the balance sheet. As a result, our average rate on new loan originations increased 30 basis points over the preceding fourth quarter, up from an increase of 25 basis points in the preceding quarter, and contributed to a 10 basis point increase in our average loan yield. This helped to mitigate the impact of the highly competitive and higher rate deposit environment, and our net interest margin compression moderated to 2 basis points for the quarter. Our commitment to managing our expense structure is also evident as we were able to maintain our noninterest expense to average assets ratio in line with the fourth quarter despite the normalized bonus accrual and seasonally higher first quarter payroll tax expenses. Overall, we remain confident that our strategic initiatives will deliver greater value to our stakeholders as we progress through the year and beyond," said Kim. Q1 2019 Highlights 2019 first quarter net income totaled $42.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share.

Net interest margin stabilized, declining 2 basis points to 3.39% and reflecting an improvement from 6 basis points of compression in the preceding quarter.

The average rate on loans receivable increased 10 basis points, reflecting an improvement over the 5 basis point increase in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits moderated, up 18 basis points in the first quarter, versus 21 basis points in the preceding quarter.

An increase in nonaccrual and criticized loans was driven by downgrades of four credit relationships. The Company expects any potential loss exposure to be relatively small, given that the loans are well collateralized with properties in prime locations, secured by strong guarantors, or have strong parent company support.

Credit losses remained minimal with net charge offs of $462,000, versus $872,000 in the preceding quarter.

Noninterest expense to average assets was well contained at 1.85%, the same as in the 2018 fourth quarter.

Net loan-to-deposits (including HFS loans) as of March 31, 2019 improved to 97.6% from 99.0% as of December 31, 2018. Financial Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Net income $ 42,758 $ 44,449 $ 51,232 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 119,608 $ 121,893 $ 120,068 Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.41 % 3.66 % Noninterest income $ 11,422 $ 11,614 $ 19,850 Noninterest expense $ 70,833 $ 70,189 $ 68,453 Net loans receivable $ 11,959,787 $ 12,005,558 $ 11,206,022 Deposits $ 12,249,196 $ 12,155,656 $ 11,510,569 Nonaccrual loans (1) (2) $ 86,637 $ 53,286 $ 68,152 ALLL to loans receivable 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.77 % ALLL to nonaccrual loans (1) (2) 108.75 % 173.70 % 126.86 % ALLL to nonperforming assets (1) (2) 68.03 % 81.92 % 62.70 % Provision for loan losses $ 3,000 $ 2,800 $ 2,500 Net charge offs $ 462 $ 872 $ 580 Return on average assets (“ROA”) 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.44 % Return on average equity (“ROE”) 8.91 % 9.42 % 10.61 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.85 % 1.85 % 1.93 % Efficiency ratio 54.06 % 52.57 % 48.92 % (1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation (2) Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans Operating Results for the 2019 First Quarter Net Interest Income. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the 2019 first quarter totaled $119.6 million, compared with $121.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter and $120.1 million in the year-ago first quarter. The net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest earning assets) for the 2019 first quarter decreased 2 basis points to 3.39% from 3.41% in the preceding 2018 fourth quarter. This reflects the impact of higher deposit costs and larger balances of time deposits, partially offset by higher trending loan yields, higher accretion income and lower interest expense related to FHLB advances. Acquisition accounting adjustments, as detailed on page 3 of the financial tables, totaled $8.4 million for the 2019 first quarter and included $1.0 million of additional accretion income as a result of a payoff, compared with $6.6 million in the preceding fourth quarter. The weighted average yield on loans for the 2019 first quarter was 5.31%, up 10 basis points from 5.21% in the preceding fourth quarter and up 27 basis points over 5.04% in the 2018 first quarter. The increases in the weighted average yield on loans largely reflects the benefits to the variable rate portion of the Company’s loan portfolio resulting from the increases in the fed funds rate in March, June, September and December 2018 of 25 basis points each. The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2019 first quarter increased 17 basis points to 1.57% from 1.40% in the 2018 fourth quarter and was up 66 basis points from 0.91% in the year-ago first quarter. The increase in the weighted average cost of deposits reflects the highly competitive deposit market, as well as an increase in the higher-rate time deposit balances in the rising interest rate environment. Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the 2019 first quarter totaled $11.4 million, compared with $11.6 million in the 2018 fourth quarter and $19.9 million in the 2018 first quarter. Noninterest income for the year-ago first quarter included $3.5 million of income recorded on certain equity investments held by the Company. The other variances in noninterest income largely reflect the net gains on sales of SBA and mortgage loans. As previously announced, the Company discontinued its practice of regularly selling SBA loans to the secondary market during the 2018 fourth quarter. Net gains on sales of SBA loans amounted to $0 for the 2019 first quarter, $447,000 for the 2018 fourth quarter, and $3.5 million for the year-ago first quarter. Net gains on sales of other loans, largely residential mortgage loans, amounted to $741,000 for the 2019 first quarter, $381,000 for the 2018 fourth quarter, and $1.2 million for the year-ago first quarter. Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the 2019 first quarter totaled $70.8 million, compared with $70.2 million in the preceding fourth quarter and $68.5 million in the 2018 first quarter. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets amounted to 1.85%, 1.85% and 1.93% for the 2019 first quarter, 2018 fourth quarter and 2018 first quarter, respectively. Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $40.4 million for the 2019 first quarter, compared with $36.6 million for the 2018 fourth quarter, reflecting normalized bonus accruals and the seasonally higher first quarter payroll tax expense. In the year-ago first quarter, salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $39.4 million. Income Tax Provision. The effective tax rate for the 2019 first quarter was 25.2%, compared with 26.6% in the preceding 2018 fourth quarter and 25.7% in the 2018 first quarter. Balance Sheet Summary Loans receivable at March 31, 2019 totaled $12.05 billion, down slightly from $12.10 billion at December 31, 2018, but up 7% from $11.29 million at March 31, 2018. New loan originations funded during the 2019 first quarter totaled $442.0 million and included SBA loan production of $48.0 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $64.3 million. This compares with 2018 fourth quarter originations of $667.3 million, including SBA loan production of $81.5 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $162.3 million. In the year-ago first quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $764.3 million, including SBA loan production of $78.2 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $179.2 million. SBA 7(a) loan originations totaled $33.0 million for the 2019 first quarter, compared with $44.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $73.9 million for the year-ago first quarter. In accordance with the Company’s decision to retain SBA 7(a) loans in its portfolio, there were no sales to the secondary market during the 2019 first quarter, versus sales of $10.2 million during the 2018 fourth quarter and $48.6 million during the year-ago first quarter. Sales of residential mortgage loans to the secondary market totaled $69.8 million in the 2019 first quarter and included $53.3 million of sales from the Company’s existing portfolio. This compares with sales of $11.8 million in the 2018 fourth quarter and $45.9 million in the 2018 first quarter. Aggregate loan pay offs and pay downs in the 2019 first quarter totaled $364.0 million, compared with $431.6 million for the 2018 fourth quarter and $411.6 million in the year-ago first quarter. Total deposits at March 31, 2019 amounted to $12.25 billion, up 1% from $12.16 billion at December 31, 2018 and up 6% from $11.51 billion at March 31, 2018. With the adoption of the new lease accounting standard ASC 842 effective January 1, 2019, the Company now recognizes its lease liabilities and right-of-use lease assets on its balance sheet. The total balance of operating right-of-use assets included in other assets totaled $62.4 million and total operating lease liabilities included in other liabilities totaled $62.8 million at March 31, 2019. Prior to January 1, 2019, lease assets and liabilities were not recorded on the Company’s balance sheet. Credit Quality The provision for loan and lease losses for the 2019 first quarter was $3.0 million, compared with $2.8 million for the immediately preceding 2018 fourth quarter and $2.5 million for the year-ago first quarter. The Company defines nonperforming loans to include delinquent loans on nonaccrual status, delinquent loans past due 90 days or more on accrual status (excluding purchased credit-impaired loans) and accruing restructured loans. Nonaccrual loans totaled $86.6 million at March 31, 2019, compared with $53.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $68.2 million at March 31, 2018 and represented 0.72%, 0.44% and 0.60% of loans receivable, respectively. Accruing nonperforming loans totaled $387,000 at March 31, 2019, compared with $1.5 million at December 31, 2018 and $1.9 million at March 31, 2018. Accruing restructured loans at March 31, 2019 totaled $45.2 million, compared with $50.4 million at December 31, 2018 and $59.6 million at March 31, 2018. Total nonperforming loans amounted to $132.2 million, or 1.10% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2019, compared with $105.2 million, or 0.87% of loans receivable, at December 31, 2018 and $129.6 million, or 1.15% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2018. Other real estate owned declined to $6.3 million at March 31, 2019 from $7.8 million at December 31, 2018 and $8.3 million at March 31, 2018. Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018: (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Special Mention (1) $ 205,373 $ 163,089 $ 196,082 Classified (1) 353,202 318,327 344,648 Criticized $ 558,575 $ 481,416 $ 540,730 (1) Balances include purchased loans which were marked to fair value on the date of acquisition. The increases in nonaccrual loans and total criticized loans in the 2019 first quarter were primarily driven by four unrelated credit relationships. The Company expects any potential loss exposure to be relatively small given that the loans are well collateralized with properties in prime locations or secured by strong guarantors. During the 2019 first quarter, the Company recorded net charge offs of $462,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis. This compares with net charge offs of $872,000, or 0.03% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis, for the 2018 fourth quarter. In the 2018 first quarter, the Company recorded net charge offs of $580,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis. The ALLL at March 31, 2019 was $94.2 million, or 0.78% of loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale), compared with $92.6 million, or 0.77% of loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale), at December 31, 2018 and $86.5 million, or 0.77% of loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale), at March 31, 2018. The coverage ratio of the ALLL to nonperforming loans (excluding purchased credit-impaired loans) was 71.25% at March 31, 2019, 87.96% at December 31, 2018 and 66.69% at March 31, 2018. Impaired loans (defined as loans for which it is probable that not all principal and interest payments due will be collected in accordance with the contractual terms) totaled $132.1 million at March 31, 2019, compared with $104.0 million at December 31, 2018 and $128.1 million at March 31, 2018. Capital At March 31, 2019, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a “well-capitalized” financial institution, as summarized in the following table: (unaudited) 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Minimum Guideline

for “Well-Capitalized”

Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 11.60% 11.44% 12.35% 6.50% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.66% 10.55% 11.61% 5.00% Tier 1 Risk-based Ratio 12.36% 12.21% 13.15% 8.00% Total Risk-based Ratio 13.10% 12.94% 13.86% 10.00% Tangible common equity per share and as a percentage of tangible assets are summarized in the following table: (unaudited) 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Tangible common equity per share (1) $11.59 $11.25 $10.81 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.84% 9.61% 10.44% (1) Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Both tangible common equity and tangible common equity per share are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 6. (2) Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s total assets to tangible assets is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 6. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio in evaluating the Company’s and the Bank’s capital levels and has included these figures and tangible common equity per share figures in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information. Investor Conference Call The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through April 24, 2019, replay access code 10130148. About Hope Bancorp, Inc. Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.4 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2019. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein. Forward-Looking Statements Some statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market and statements regarding our business strategies, objectives and vision. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “will,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions. With respect to any such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection provided for in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: possible deterioration in economic conditions in our areas of operation; interest rate risk associated with volatile interest rates and related asset-liability matching risk; liquidity risks; risk of significant non-earning assets, and net credit losses that could occur, particularly in times of weak economic conditions or times of rising interest rates; and regulatory risks associated with current and future regulations. For additional information concerning these and other risk factors, see the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 % change 3/31/2018 % change Cash and due from banks $ 612,884 $ 459,606 33 % $ 612,353 — % Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,818,343 1,846,265 (2 )% 1,699,315 7 % Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock and other investments 102,594 104,705 (2 )% 107,906 (5 )% Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 921 25,128 (96 )% 33,689 (97 )% Loans receivable 12,054,004 12,098,115 — % 11,292,483 7 % Allowance for loan losses (94,217 ) (92,557 ) (2 )% (86,461 ) (9 )% Net loans receivable 11,959,787 12,005,558 — % 11,206,022 7 % Accrued interest receivable 34,831 32,225 8 % 29,154 19 % Premises and equipment, net 53,218 53,794 (1 )% 56,564 (6 )% Bank owned life insurance 75,586 75,219 — % 75,302 — % Goodwill 464,450 464,450 — % 464,450 — % Servicing assets 21,407 23,132 (7 )% 24,866 (14 )% Other intangible assets, net 13,504 14,061 (4 )% 15,907 (15 )% Other assets 241,144 201,809 19 % 181,598 33 % Total assets $ 15,398,669 $ 15,305,952 1 % $ 14,507,126 6 % Liabilities: Deposits $ 12,249,196 $ 12,155,656 1 % $ 11,510,569 6 % FHLB advances 720,000 821,280 (12 )% 862,346 (17 )% Convertible notes, net 195,754 194,543 1 % — 100 % Subordinated debentures 102,201 101,929 — % 101,117 1 % Accrued interest payable 37,511 31,374 20 % 19,614 91 % Other liabilities 147,796 97,959 51 % 68,147 117 % Total liabilities $ 13,452,458 $ 13,402,741 — % $ 12,561,793 7 % Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value $ 136 $ 136 — % $ 136 — % Capital surplus 1,424,029 1,423,405 — % 1,405,806 1 % Retained earnings 687,404 662,375 4 % 578,031 19 % Treasury stock, at cost (150,000 ) (150,000 ) — % — 100 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (15,358 ) (32,705 ) 53 % (38,640 ) 60 % Total stockholders’ equity 1,946,211 1,903,211 2 % 1,945,333 — % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,398,669 $ 15,305,952 1 % $ 14,507,126 6 % Common stock shares - authorized 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 Common stock shares - outstanding 126,635,584 126,639,912 135,516,119 Treasury stock shares 9,002,453 9,002,453 — Table Page 1 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 % change 3/31/2018 % change Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 158,136 $ 156,606 1 % $ 137,943 15 % Interest on securities 12,319 12,385 (1 )% 10,101 22 % Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 2,675 3,035 (12 )% 2,366 13 % Total interest income 173,130 172,026 1 % 150,410 15 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 46,847 42,477 10 % 24,849 89 % Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes 6,675 7,656 (13 )% 5,493 22 % Total interest expense 53,522 50,133 7 % 30,342 76 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 119,608 121,893 (2 )% 120,068 — % Provision for loan losses 3,000 2,800 7 % 2,500 20 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 116,608 119,093 (2 )% 117,568 (1 )% Noninterest income: Service fees on deposit accounts 4,317 4,568 (5 )% 4,801 (10 )% Net gains on sales of SBA loans — 447 (100 )% 3,450 (100 )% Net gains on sales of other loans 741 381 94 % 1,196 (38 )% Other income and fees 6,364 6,218 2 % 10,403 (39 )% Total noninterest income 11,422 11,614 (2 )% 19,850 (42 )% Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 40,429 36,594 10 % 39,385 3 % Occupancy 7,677 7,877 (3 )% 7,239 6 % Furniture and equipment 3,446 3,448 — % 3,721 (7 )% Advertising and marketing 2,062 2,392 (14 )% 2,299 (10 )% Data processing and communications 2,956 3,650 (19 )% 3,495 (15 )% Professional fees 5,380 4,756 13 % 3,106 73 % FDIC assessment 1,551 1,406 10 % 1,767 (12 )% Credit related expenses 678 507 34 % 772 (12 )% Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense, net (152 ) 302 N/A (104 ) 46 % Branch restructuring costs — 1,674 (100 )% — — % Other 6,806 7,583 (10 )% 6,773 — % Total noninterest expense 70,833 70,189 1 % 68,453 3 % Income before income taxes 57,197 60,518 (5 )% 68,965 (17 )% Income tax provision 14,439 16,069 (10 )% 17,733 (19 )% Net income $ 42,758 $ 44,449 (4 )% $ 51,232 (17 )% Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 126,640,464 128,115,170 135,518,705 Diluted 126,819,672 128,261,998 135,815,262 Table Page 2 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended (Annualized) Profitability measures: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 ROA 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.44 % ROE 8.91 % 9.42 % 10.61 % Return on average tangible equity 1 11.86 % 12.62 % 14.13 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.41 % 3.66 % Efficiency ratio 54.06 % 52.57 % 48.92 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.85 % 1.85 % 1.93 % 1 Average tangible equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position. Three Months Ended Pre-tax acquisition accounting adjustments and merger-related expenses: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Accretion on purchased non-impaired loans $ 2,166 $ 2,360 $ 3,197 Accretion on purchased credit-impaired loans 5,833 4,867 5,772 Amortization of premium on low income housing tax credits (76 ) (84 ) (84 ) Amortization of premium on acquired FHLB borrowings 1,280 357 347 Accretion of discount on acquired subordinated debt (273 ) (272 ) (264 ) Amortization of premium on acquired time deposits and savings — — 1 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (557 ) (615 ) (615 ) Total acquisition accounting adjustments 8,373 6,613 8,354 Merger-related expenses — — 7 Total $ 8,373 $ 6,613 $ 8,361 Table Page 3 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 12,088,169 $ 158,136 5.31 % $ 11,935,109 $ 156,606 5.21 % $ 11,095,864 $ 137,943 5.04 % Securities available for sale 1,827,612 12,319 2.73 % 1,835,218 12,385 2.68 % 1,673,122 10,101 2.45 % FHLB stock and other investments 405,660 2,675 2.68 % 431,901 3,035 2.79 % 517,572 2,366 1.85 % Total interest earning assets $ 14,321,441 $ 173,130 4.90 % $ 14,202,228 $ 172,026 4.81 % $ 13,286,558 $ 150,410 4.59 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest bearing $ 3,042,524 $ 12,987 1.73 % $ 3,127,598 $ 12,425 1.58 % $ 3,402,760 $ 8,864 1.06 % Savings 223,531 565 1.03 % 225,746 537 0.94 % 236,216 424 0.73 % Time deposits 5,936,842 33,295 2.27 % 5,626,355 29,515 2.08 % 4,525,813 15,561 1.39 % Total interest bearing deposits 9,202,897 46,847 2.06 % 8,979,699 42,477 1.88 % 8,164,789 24,849 1.23 % FHLB advances 810,857 2,614 1.31 % 824,995 3,674 1.77 % 974,071 4,069 1.69 % Convertible debt 194,969 2,298 4.71 % 193,749 2,299 4.64 % — — — % Subordinated debentures 98,126 1,763 7.19 % 97,856 1,683 6.73 % 97,049 1,424 5.87 % Total interest bearing liabilities 10,306,849 $ 53,522 2.11 % 10,096,299 $ 50,133 1.97 % 9,235,909 $ 30,342 1.33 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 2,886,746 3,018,672 2,941,577 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 13,193,595 1.65 % $ 13,114,971 1.52 % $ 12,177,486 1.01 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 119,608 2.79 % $ 121,893 2.84 % $ 120,068 3.26 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.41 % 3.66 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 2,886,746 $ — — % $ 3,018,672 $ — — % $ 2,941,577 $ — — % Interest bearing deposits 9,202,897 46,847 2.06 % 8,979,699 42,477 1.88 % 8,164,789 24,849 1.23 % Total deposits $ 12,089,643 $ 46,847 1.57 % $ 11,998,371 $ 42,477 1.40 % $ 11,106,366 $ 24,849 0.91 % Table Page 4 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 % change 3/31/2018 % change Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 12,088,169 $ 11,935,109 1 % $ 11,095,864 9 % Investments 2,233,272 2,267,119 (1 )% 2,190,694 2 % Interest earning assets 14,321,441 14,202,228 1 % 13,286,558 8 % Total assets 15,290,338 15,152,946 1 % 14,214,250 8 % Interest bearing deposits 9,202,897 8,979,699 2 % 8,164,789 13 % Interest bearing liabilities 10,306,849 10,096,299 2 % 9,235,909 12 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 2,886,746 3,018,672 (4 )% 2,941,577 (2 )% Stockholders’ equity 1,920,492 1,888,053 2 % 1,931,290 (1 )% Net interest earning assets 4,014,592 4,105,929 (2 )% 4,050,649 (1 )% LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 % change 3/31/2018 % change Commercial loans $ 2,330,697 $ 2,324,820 — % $ 2,007,686 16 % Real estate loans 8,715,834 8,721,600 — % 8,529,153 2 % Consumer and other loans 1,007,067 1,051,486 (4 )% 755,621 33 % Loans outstanding 12,053,598 12,097,906 — % 11,292,460 7 % Unamortized deferred loan fees - net of costs 406 209 94 % 23 1,665 % Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 12,054,004 12,098,115 — % 11,292,483 7 % Allowance for loan losses (94,217 ) (92,557 ) 2 % (86,461 ) 9 % Loan receivable, net $ 11,959,787 $ 12,005,558 — % $ 11,206,022 7 % REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 % change 3/31/2018 % change Retail buildings $ 2,345,411 $ 2,379,589 (1 )% $ 2,342,086 — % Hotels/motels 1,692,193 1,694,696 — % 1,637,416 3 % Gas stations/car washes 964,706 980,619 (2 )% 978,454 (1 )% Mixed-use facilities 746,288 698,779 7 % 651,473 15 % Warehouses 951,141 966,413 (2 )% 934,389 2 % Multifamily 460,514 453,555 2 % 445,930 3 % Other 1,555,581 1,547,949 — % 1,539,405 1 % Total $ 8,715,834 $ 8,721,600 — % $ 8,529,153 2 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 % change 3/31/2018 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 2,948,751 $ 3,022,633 (2 )% $ 3,048,181 (3 )% Money market and other 3,086,920 3,036,653 2 % 3,454,660 (11 )% Saving deposits 223,562 225,746 (1 )% 233,014 (4 )% Time deposits 5,989,963 5,870,624 2 % 4,774,714 25 % Total deposit balances $ 12,249,196 $ 12,155,656 1 % $ 11,510,569 6 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (%) 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 24.1 % 24.9 % 26.5 % Money market and other 25.2 % 25.0 % 30.0 % Saving deposits 1.8 % 1.8 % 2.0 % Time deposits 48.9 % 48.3 % 41.5 % Total deposit balances 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Table Page 5 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) CAPITAL RATIOS: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,946,211 $ 1,903,211 $ 1,945,333 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 11.60 % 11.44 % 12.35 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.36 % 12.21 % 13.15 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.10 % 12.94 % 13.86 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.66 % 10.55 % 11.61 % Total risk weighted assets $ 12,813,576 $ 12,748,658 $ 12,172,708 Book value per common share $ 15.37 $ 15.03 $ 14.35 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 9.84 % 9.61 % 10.44 % Tangible common equity per share 1 $ 11.59 $ 11.25 $ 10.81 1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company’s capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures: Three Months Ended 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,946,211 $ 1,903,211 $ 1,945,333 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (477,954 ) (478,511 ) (480,357 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,468,257 $ 1,424,700 $ 1,464,976 Total assets $ 15,398,669 $ 15,305,952 $ 14,507,126 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (477,954 ) (478,511 ) (480,357 ) Tangible assets $ 14,920,715 $ 14,827,441 $ 14,026,769 Common shares outstanding 126,635,584 126,639,912 135,516,119 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.84 % 9.61 % 10.44 % Tangible common equity per share $ 11.59 $ 11.25 $ 10.81 Table Page 6 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES CHANGES: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 92,557 $ 90,629 $ 89,881 $ 86,461 $ 84,541 Provision for loan losses 2,122 2,800 7,300 2,300 2,500 Recoveries 1,292 805 315 2,383 488 Charge offs (1,754 ) (1,677 ) (6,867 ) (1,263 ) (1,068 ) Balance at end of period $ 94,217 $ 92,557 $ 90,629 $ 89,881 $ 86,461 Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.22 % (0.04 )% 0.02 % Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES COMPOSITION: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Legacy loans 1 $ 80,953 $ 78,259 $ 75,364 $ 76,048 $ 72,065 Purchased non-impaired loans 2 2,948 2,135 2,411 2,467 2,581 Purchased credit-impaired loans 2 10,316 12,163 12,854 11,366 11,815 Total allowance for loan losses $ 94,217 $ 92,557 $ 90,629 $ 89,881 $ 86,461 1 Legacy loans include loans originated by the Bank’s predecessor banks, loans originated by Bank of Hope and loans that were acquired that have been refinanced as new loans. 2 Purchased loans were marked to fair value at acquisition date, and the allowance for loan losses reflects provisions for credit deterioration since the acquisition date. Three Months Ended NET CHARGED OFF (RECOVERED) LOANS BY TYPE: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Real estate loans $ (1,067 ) $ 123 $ 6,004 $ (390 ) $ (37 ) Commercial loans 1,250 436 230 (949 ) 291 Consumer loans 279 313 318 219 326 Total net charge offs (recoveries) $ 462 $ 872 $ 6,552 $ (1,120 ) $ 580 Table Page 7 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Loans on nonaccrual status 3 $ 86,637 $ 53,286 $ 56,299 $ 68,226 $ 68,152 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status 4 387 1,529 401 3,030 1,894 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 45,204 50,410 52,521 49,219 59,596 Total nonperforming loans 132,228 105,225 109,221 120,475 129,642 Other real estate owned 6,258 7,754 8,981 8,656 8,261 Total nonperforming assets $ 138,486 $ 112,979 $ 118,202 $ 129,131 $ 137,903 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.90 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.87 % 0.95 % Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO 1.15 % 0.93 % 0.99 % 1.11 % 1.22 % Nonperforming assets/total capital 7.12 % 5.94 % 6.21 % 6.78 % 7.09 % Nonperforming loans/loans receivable 1.10 % 0.87 % 0.92 % 1.03 % 1.15 % Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable 0.72 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.58 % 0.60 % Allowance for loan losses/loans receivable 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans 108.75 % 173.70 % 160.98 % 131.74 % 126.86 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 71.25 % 87.96 % 82.98 % 74.61 % 66.69 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming assets 68.03 % 81.92 % 76.67 % 69.60 % 62.70 % 3 Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $30.5 million, $29.2 million, $23.1 million, $26.0 million, and $21.9 million at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively. 4 Excludes purchased credit impaired loans that are delinquent 90 or more days totaling $18.4 million, $14.1 million, $16.6 million, $17.8 million, and $17.0 million at March 31, 2019. December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively. BREAKDOWN OF ACCRUING TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURED LOANS: 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Retail buildings $ 2,965 $ 3,085 $ 3,112 $ 3,138 $ 8,034 Hotels/motels — — — — 1,265 Gas stations/car washes 255 267 — — — Mixed-use facilities 3,254 5,956 5,994 6,026 2,852 Warehouses 11,315 7,188 7,219 7,462 7,615 Other 5 27,415 33,914 36,196 32,593 39,830 Total $ 45,204 $ 50,410 $ 52,521 $ 49,219 $ 59,596 5 Includes commercial business and other loans ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Legacy 30 - 59 days $ 30,971 $ 23,846 $ 26,872 $ 11,872 $ 22,126 60 - 89 days 1,227 218 2,773 8,542 2,102 Total $ 32,198 $ 24,064 $ 29,645 $ 20,414 $ 24,228 Acquired 30 - 59 days $ 2,717 $ 1,094 $ 5,240 $ 5,911 $ 9,158 60 - 89 days — 406 18 124 1,011 Total $ 2,717 $ 1,500 $ 5,258 $ 6,035 $ 10,169 Total accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due $ 34,915 $ 25,564 $ 34,903 $ 26,449 $ 34,397 Table Page 8 Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Legacy Real estate loans $ 12,324 $ 2,352 $ 13,275 $ 10,153 $ 12,272 Commercial loans 2,711 5,159 986 7,380 1,994 Consumer loans 17,163 16,553 15,384 2,881 9,962 Total $ 32,198 $ 24,064 $ 29,645 $ 20,414 $ 24,228 Acquired Real estate loans $ 1,371 $ 905 $ 4,703 $ 4,849 $ 7,537 Commercial loans 374 595 555 338 2,280 Consumer loans 972 — — 848 352 Total $ 2,717 $ 1,500 $ 5,258 $ 6,035 $ 10,169 Total accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due $ 34,915 $ 25,564 $ 34,903 $ 26,449 $ 34,397 NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Real estate loans $ 58,030 $ 33,719 $ 35,614 $ 34,537 $ 37,093 Commercial loans 27,042 18,128 19,119 31,250 29,446 Consumer loans 1,565 1,439 1,566 2,439 1,613 Total nonaccrual loans $ 86,637 $ 53,286 $ 56,299 $ 68,226 $ 68,152 CRITICIZED LOANS 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 Legacy Special mention $ 154,671 $ 121,622 $ 177,563 $ 101,435 $ 140,588 Substandard 223,511 193,494 171,767 191,787 180,631 Doubtful — — 429 5,852 108 Loss 351 — 1 — — Total criticized loans - legacy $ 378,533 $ 315,116 $ 351,920 $ 299,074 $ 321,327 Acquired Special mention $ 50,702 $ 41,467 $ 38,023 $ 38,059 $ 55,494 Substandard 129,122 124,421 130,078 159,613 163,429 Doubtful 218 377 444 419 477 Loss — 35 — — 3 Total criticized loans - acquired $ 180,042 $ 166,300 $ 168,545 $ 198,091 $ 219,403 Total criticized loans $ 558,575 $ 481,416 $ 520,465 $ 497,165 $ 540,730 Table Page 9 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005971/en/

