Hope Bancorp : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

04/28/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net income totaled $26.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, reflecting the Company’s implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which incorporates a significant deterioration in the future economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a quarterly provision for credit losses of $28.0 million. This compares with net income of $43.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, in the 2019 fourth quarter and $42.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, in the 2019 first quarter. The provision for credit losses, under the former incurred loss methodology, amounted to $1.0 million and $3.0 million, respectively, for the comparable 2019 fourth quarter and 2019 first quarter.

“Overall, our 2020 first quarter results reflect a solid quarter of operational performance marked by continued progress with strategic initiatives designed to strengthen our organization from an enterprise risk management perspective,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. “We continued to see a positive shift in our deposit mix favoring lower cost core deposits, which contributed to a 15 basis point reduction in our total cost of deposits. This led to a 15 basis point expansion of our net interest margin as reported and an 8 basis point expansion on a core basis, excluding purchase accounting accretion. New loan origination volumes were robust for the seasonally slower first quarter totaling $625 million and representing a well diversified mix of commercial real estate, commercial and consumer loans. This led to a 10% increase in our loans receivable quarter-over-quarter on an annualized basis.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created an extremely challenging business environment with unprecedented levels of uncertainties as to the magnitude and duration of the pandemic, as well as the depth to which this will push our economy into a recession. However, we entered the pandemic crisis with very strong capital, robust liquidity, and excellent credit quality, which supports our confidence in our ability to navigate the difficult landscape. Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by COVID-19. All of us at Bank of Hope stand united and committed to do all that we can to support our customers, our communities and our nation as we work tirelessly to get through this together.”

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 8% quarter-over quarter.
  • Strong new loan originations of $625 million led to a 2.5% increase in loans receivable quarter-over-quarter, or 10% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased 2.5% quarter-over-quarter, or 10% annualized.
  • Continuation of favorable mix-shift to lower cost core deposits contributed to a 15 basis point reduction quarter-over-quarter in total deposit costs.
  • NIM expansion of 15 basis points on a reported basis and 8 basis points on a core basis, excluding purchase accounting accretion.
  • Total noninterest expenses well contained and remain at 1.87% of average assets.
  • Allowance for credit losses increased substantially from 0.77% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019 to 1.15% at March 31, 2020, reflecting the implementation of the CECL standards and COVID-19 related uncertainties.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

Net income

$

25,953

 

 

$

43,009

 

 

$

42,758

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.34

 

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

$

119,291

 

 

$

113,508

 

 

$

119,608

 

Net interest margin

 

3.31

%

 

 

3.16

%

 

 

3.39

%

Noninterest income

$

13,264

 

 

$

12,979

 

 

$

11,422

 

Noninterest expense

$

72,140

 

 

$

70,429

 

 

$

70,833

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income (1)

$

60,415

 

 

$

56,058

 

 

$

60,197

 

Net loans receivable

$

12,438,493

 

 

$

12,181,863

 

 

$

11,959,787

 

Deposits

$

12,836,567

 

 

$

12,527,364

 

 

$

12,249,196

 

Nonaccrual loans (2) (3)

$

72,639

 

 

$

54,785

 

 

$

86,637

 

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable (2) (3)

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.80

%

 

 

1.10

%

ACL to loans receivable (4)

 

1.15

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.78

%

ACL to nonaccrual loans (2) (3) (4)

 

199.51

%

 

 

171.84

%

 

 

108.75

%

ACL to nonperforming assets (2) (3) (4)

 

102.11

%

 

 

77.08

%

 

 

68.03

%

Provision for credit losses

$

28,000

 

 

$

1,000

 

 

$

3,000

 

Net charge offs

$

3,421

 

 

$

738

 

 

$

462

 

Return on average assets (“ROA”)

 

0.67

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.12

%

Return on average equity (“ROE”)

 

5.12

%

 

 

8.46

%

 

 

8.91

%

Return on average common tangible equity (“ROTCE”) (5)

 

6.69

%

 

 

11.04

%

 

 

11.86

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

 

1.87

%

 

 

1.85

%

 

 

1.85

%

Efficiency ratio

 

54.42

%

 

 

55.68

%

 

 

54.06

%

(1)

 Pre-tax pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s pre-tax pre-provision income is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9.

(2)

 Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation.

(3)

 Excludes purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans for December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

(4)

 Allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2020 was calculated under the CECL methodology while allowance for loan losses for prior periods were calculated under the incurred loss methodology.

(5)

 Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s return on average tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9.

Operating Results for the 2020 First Quarter

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2020 first quarter totaled $119.3 million, compared with $113.5 million in the 2019 fourth quarter and $119.6 million in the year-ago first quarter. A large payoff of an acquired loan contributed $5.6 million in purchase accounting discount accretion.

The net interest margin for the 2020 first quarter increased 15 basis points to 3.31% from 3.16% in the 2019 fourth quarter. The increase in reported net interest margin was largely due to the above mentioned acquired loan payoff which benefited the 2020 first quarter net interest margin. On a core basis, net interest margin excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments increased 8 basis points for the 2020 first quarter compared to the 2019 fourth quarter due to a reduction in deposits costs.

The weighted average yield on loans for the 2020 first quarter was 5.06%, compared with 5.04% in the preceding fourth quarter and 5.31% in the year-ago first quarter.

The Company continued to see benefits from a positive shift in the mix of deposits favoring lower-cost money market and other deposits. This contributed to a quarter-over-quarter 15 basis point decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits, which was 1.34% for the 2020 first quarter, compared with 1.49% for the 2019 fourth quarter. In the year-ago first quarter, total cost of deposits was 1.57%.

Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million for the 2020 first quarter, compared with $13.0 million for the preceding fourth quarter and $11.4 million for the 2019 first quarter. Aside from normal fluctuations in noninterest income categories, the variance reflects the net gains on sales of other loans, representing the sale of residential mortgage loans, which amounted to $1.9 million, $1.9 million and $741,000 for the 2020 first quarter, 2019 fourth quarter and 2019 first quarter, respectively.

Noninterest expense was fairly stable at $72.1 million for the 2020 first quarter, compared with $70.4 million for the preceding fourth quarter and $70.8 million for the year-ago first quarter. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets amounted to 1.87% for the 2020 first quarter, compared with 1.85% for the 2019 fourth quarter and 2019 first quarter.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense for the 2020 first quarter reflects an increase in compensation expense, normalization of the Company’s FDIC assessment expense and higher OREO expenses. This increase was partially offset by decreases in professional fees and advertising and marketing expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased to $42.5 million for the 2020 first quarter from $39.8 million for the 2019 fourth quarter, largely reflecting payroll taxes and higher seasonal expenses related to the Company’s 401(k) program. In the 2019 first quarter, salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $40.4 million.

The effective tax rate for the 2020 first quarter was 19.9%, reflecting a significant reduction in the projected pre-tax book income for 2020. The effective tax rate for the preceding 2019 fourth quarter was 21.9% and 25.2% in the 2019 first quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

New loan originations funded during the 2020 first quarter totaled $624.5 million and included SBA loan production of $49.8 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $37.4 million. This compares with 2019 fourth quarter originations of $847.6 million, including SBA loan production of $61.8 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $64.2 million. In the year-ago first quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $442.0 million, including SBA loan production of $48.0 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $64.3 million.

SBA 7(a) loan originations totaled $21.7 million for the 2020 first quarter, compared with $46.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $33.0 million for the year-ago first quarter. There have been no sales of SBA 7(a) loans to the secondary market since the Company’s decision to retain such loans in its portfolio during the 2018 fourth quarter.

At March 31, 2020, loans receivable increased 2.5% to $12.58 billion from $12.28 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased 4.4% from $12.05 billion at March 31, 2019.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 increased 2.5% to $12.84 billion from $12.53 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased 4.8% from $12.25 billion at March 31, 2019, continuing a year-long positive shift in the mix of deposits favoring core money market and other deposits and decreases in higher-cost time deposits.

Following is the deposit composition as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

3/31/2019

 

% change

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

3,010,143

 

 

$

3,108,687

 

 

(3

)%

 

$

2,948,751

 

 

2

%

Money market and other

4,851,000

 

 

3,985,556

 

 

22

%

 

3,086,920

 

 

57

%

Saving deposits

272,577

 

 

274,151

 

 

(1

)%

 

223,562

 

 

22

%

Time deposits

4,702,847

 

 

5,158,970

 

 

(9

)%

 

5,989,963

 

 

(21

)%

Total deposit balances

$

12,836,567

 

 

$

12,527,364

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,249,196

 

 

5

%

Reflecting the continued favorable mix-shift in deposits, total cost of deposits decreased 15 basis points to 1.34% from 1.49% for the 2019 fourth quarter and decreased 23 basis points from 1.57% for the 2019 first quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The 2020 first quarter provision for credit losses under the CECL methodology was $28.0 million. This compares with a provision for loan losses under the prior incurred loss methodology of $1.0 million for the 2019 fourth quarter and $3.0 million for the year-ago first quarter.

The Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard effective as of January 1, 2020 and recognized a Day 1 adjustment of its Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) of $26.2 million. The $28.0 million provision for credit losses reflects updated macroeconomic variables incorporating the Moody’s Analytics Baseline V2 scenario published March 27, 2020, which incorporates the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACL as of March 31, 2020 totaled $144.9 million, compared with $94.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $94.2 million at March 31, 2019. As a percentage of loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale), the ACL was 1.15%, 0.77% and 0.78% at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The coverage ratio of the ACL to nonperforming loans was 121.90% at March 31, 2020, 96.03% at December 31, 2019 and 71.25% at March 31, 2019.

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Allowance for loan losses - Dec 31, 2019

$

94,144

 

CECL day 1 adoption impact

26,200

 

Allowance for credit losses - Jan 1, 2020

120,344

 

Provision for credit losses

28,000

 

Recoveries

2,536

 

Charge offs

(5,957

)

Allowance for credit losses - Mar 31, 2020

$

144,923

 

 

 

Credit Quality

Following are the components of nonperforming assets as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

Loans on nonaccrual status (1)

$

72,639

 

 

$

54,785

 

 

$

86,637

 

Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status (2)

 

387

 

 

 

7,547

 

 

 

387

 

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

 

45,860

 

 

 

35,709

 

 

 

45,204

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

118,886

 

 

 

98,041

 

 

 

132,228

 

Other real estate owned

 

23,039

 

 

 

24,091

 

 

 

6,258

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

141,925

 

 

$

122,132

 

 

$

138,486

 

(1)

 Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $28.8 million, $28.1 million and $30.5 million, at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

 Excludes PCI loans totaling $13.2 million and $18.4 million, at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

The Company attributed $14.7 million of the increase in loans on nonaccrual status to the reclassification of PCD (formerly purchased credit-impaired loans) due to the implementation of the new CECL accounting standards.

Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

Special Mention

$

122,279

 

$

141,452

 

$

205,373

Classified

 

278,783

 

 

259,291

 

 

353,202

Criticized

$

401,062

 

$

400,743

 

$

558,575

During the 2020 first quarter, the Company recorded net charge offs of $3.4 million, or 0.11% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis. Net charge offs for the 2019 fourth quarter totaled $738,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis. For the 2019 first quarter, the Company recorded net charge offs of $462,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis.

Impaired loans (defined as loans for which it is probable that not all principal and interest payments due will be collected in accordance with the contractual terms) totaled $120.8 million at March 31, 2020. This compares with impaired loans of $90.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $132.2 million at March 31, 2019. The Company attributed $22.2 million of the increase in impaired loans in the 2020 first quarter to the reclassification of PCD (formerly purchased credit-impaired loans) due to the implementation of the new CECL accounting standards.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a “well-capitalized” financial institution. Following are capital ratios for the Company as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019:

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (unaudited)

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

Minimum Guideline
for “Well-Capitalized”
Bank

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

11.44%

 

11.76%

 

11.59%

 

6.50%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.88%

 

11.22%

 

10.66%

 

5.00%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio

12.19%

 

12.51%

 

12.36%

 

8.00%

Total Risk-Based Ratio

13.08%

 

13.23%

 

13.10%

 

10.00%

With the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2020, the Company recorded a Day 1 adjustment, net of taxes to retained earnings. In accordance with the revised regulatory CECL transition guidance, the Company has elected to defer the impact of the adoption of CECL for two years, at which time the impact will be phased-in over a three year period. Therefore, the Day 1 CECL adjustment did not have an impact to the Company’s regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2020.

Following are tangible common equity (“TCE”) per share and TCE as a percentage of tangible assets as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019:

(unaudited)

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

Tangible common equity per share (1)

$12.52

 

$12.40

 

$11.59

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

9.92%

 

10.27%

 

9.84%

(1)

 Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Both tangible common equity and tangible common equity per share are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9.

(2)

 Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s total assets to tangible assets is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9.

Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio in evaluating the Company’s and the Bank’s capital levels and has included these figures and tangible common equity per share figures in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information.

Stock Repurchase Plan

During the 2020 first quarter, the Company repurchased 2,716,034 shares at an average price of $13.32, completing its $50 million stock repurchase program announced on July 16, 2019. The Company does not have any plans to implement another share repurchase program at this time.

Investor Conference Call

The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international) and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through May 6, 2020, replay access code 10142677.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $16.0 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market and statements regarding our business strategies, objectives and vision. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “will,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions. With respect to any such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection provided for in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: possible deterioration in economic conditions in our areas of operation; interest rate risk associated with volatile interest rates and related asset-liability matching risk; liquidity risks; risk of significant non-earning assets, and net credit losses that could occur, particularly in times of weak economic conditions or times of rising interest rates; the failure of or changes to assumptions and estimates underlying the Company’s allowances for credit losses, regulatory risks associated with current and future regulations, and the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and capitalization. For additional information concerning these and other risk factors, see the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

Assets:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

3/31/2019

 

% change

Cash and due from banks

$

802,033

 

 

$

698,567

 

 

15

%

 

$

612,884

 

 

31

%

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,718,702

 

 

1,715,987

 

 

%

 

1,818,343

 

 

(5

)%

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock and other investments

96,956

 

 

97,659

 

 

(1

)%

 

102,594

 

 

(5

)%

Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value

8,281

 

 

54,271

 

 

(85

)%

 

921

 

 

799

%

Loans receivable

12,583,416

 

 

12,276,007

 

 

3

%

 

12,054,004

 

 

4

%

Allowance for credit losses

(144,923

)

 

(94,144

)

 

54

%

 

(94,217

)

 

54

%

Net loans receivable

12,438,493

 

 

12,181,863

 

 

2

%

 

11,959,787

 

 

4

%

Accrued interest receivable

30,450

 

 

30,772

 

 

(1

)%

 

34,831

 

 

(13

)%

Premises and equipment, net

51,392

 

 

52,012

 

 

(1

)%

 

53,218

 

 

(3

)%

Bank owned life insurance

76,429

 

 

76,339

 

 

%

 

75,586

 

 

1

%

Goodwill

464,450

 

 

464,450

 

 

%

 

464,450

 

 

%

Servicing assets

14,847

 

 

16,417

 

 

(10

)%

 

21,407

 

 

(31

)%

Other intangible assets, net

11,302

 

 

11,833

 

 

(4

)%

 

13,504

 

 

(16

)%

Other assets

308,099

 

 

267,270

 

 

15

%

 

241,144

 

 

28

%

Total assets

$

16,021,434

 

 

$

15,667,440

 

 

2

%

 

$

15,398,669

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

12,836,567

 

 

$

12,527,364

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,249,196

 

 

5

%

FHLB advances

675,000

 

 

625,000

 

 

8

%

 

720,000

 

 

(6

)%

Convertible notes, net

200,716

 

 

199,458

 

 

1

%

 

195,754

 

 

3

%

Subordinated debentures

103,318

 

 

103,035

 

 

%

 

102,201

 

 

1

%

Accrued interest payable

30,436

 

 

33,810

 

 

(10

)%

 

37,511

 

 

(19

)%

Other liabilities

157,309

 

 

142,762

 

 

10

%

 

147,796

 

 

6

%

Total liabilities

$

14,003,346

 

 

$

13,631,429

 

 

3

%

 

$

13,452,458

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value

$

136

 

 

$

136

 

 

%

 

$

136

 

 

%

Capital surplus

1,429,275

 

 

1,428,066

 

 

%

 

1,424,029

 

 

%

Retained earnings

752,228

 

 

762,480

 

 

(1

)%

 

687,404

 

 

9

%

Treasury stock, at cost

(200,000

)

 

(163,820

)

 

(22

)%

 

(150,000

)

 

(33

)%

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net

36,449

 

 

9,149

 

 

298

%

 

(15,358

)

 

N/A

Total stockholders’ equity

2,018,088

 

 

2,036,011

 

 

(1

)%

 

1,946,211

 

 

4

%

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

16,021,434

 

 

$

15,667,440

 

 

2

%

 

$

15,398,669

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock shares - authorized

150,000,000

 

 

150,000,000

 

 

 

 

150,000,000

 

 

 

Common stock shares - outstanding

123,169,404

 

 

125,756,543

 

 

 

 

126,635,584

 

 

 

Treasury stock shares

12,661,581

 

 

9,945,547

 

 

 

 

9,002,453

 

 

 

 

 

Table Page 1

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

3/31/2019

 

% change

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

154,230

 

 

$

152,795

 

 

1

%

 

$

158,136

 

 

(2

)%

Interest on securities

10,609

 

 

10,737

 

 

(1

)%

 

12,319

 

 

(14

)%

Interest on federal funds sold and other investments

2,029

 

 

2,241

 

 

(9

)%

 

2,675

 

 

(24

)%

Total interest income

166,868

 

 

165,773

 

 

1

%

 

173,130

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

41,113

 

 

45,428

 

 

(9

)%

 

46,847

 

 

(12

)%

Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes

6,464

 

 

6,837

 

 

(5

)%

 

6,675

 

 

(3

)%

Total interest expense

47,577

 

 

52,265

 

 

(9

)%

 

53,522

 

 

(11

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

119,291

 

 

113,508

 

 

5

%

 

119,608

 

 

%

Provision for credit losses

28,000

 

 

1,000

 

 

2,700

%

 

3,000

 

 

833

%

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

91,291

 

 

112,508

 

 

(19

)%

 

116,608

 

 

(22

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service fees on deposit accounts

4,133

 

 

4,510

 

 

(8

)%

 

4,317

 

 

(4

)%

Net gains on sales of other loans

1,855

 

 

1,876

 

 

(1

)%

 

741

 

 

150

%

Other income and fees

7,276

 

 

6,593

 

 

10

%

 

6,364

 

 

14

%

Total noninterest income

13,264

 

 

12,979

 

 

2

%

 

11,422

 

 

16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

42,502

 

 

39,841

 

 

7

%

 

40,429

 

 

5

%

Occupancy

7,410

 

 

7,516

 

 

(1

)%

 

7,677

 

 

(3

)%

Furniture and equipment

4,259

 

 

4,260

 

 

%

 

3,446

 

 

24

%

Advertising and marketing

1,673

 

 

2,462

 

 

(32

)%

 

2,062

 

 

(19

)%

Data processing and communications

2,631

 

 

2,416

 

 

9

%

 

2,956

 

 

(11

)%

Professional fees

3,300

 

 

5,948

 

 

(45

)%

 

5,380

 

 

(39

)%

FDIC assessment

1,559

 

 

772

 

 

102

%

 

1,551

 

 

1

%

Credit related expenses

1,662

 

 

1,717

 

 

(3

)%

 

678

 

 

145

%

OREO (income) expense, net

843

 

 

(122

)

 

N/A

 

(152

)

 

N/A

Other

6,301

 

 

5,619

 

 

12

%

 

6,806

 

 

(7

)%

Total noninterest expense

72,140

 

 

70,429

 

 

2

%

 

70,833

 

 

2

%

Income before income taxes

32,415

 

 

55,058

 

 

(41

)%

 

57,197

 

 

(43

)%

Income tax provision

6,462

 

 

12,049

 

 

(46

)%

 

14,439

 

 

(55

)%

Net income

$

25,953

 

 

$

43,009

 

 

(40

)%

 

$

42,758

 

 

(39

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

124,295,327

 

 

126,410,924

 

 

 

 

126,640,464

 

 

 

Diluted

124,676,296

 

 

126,835,273

 

 

 

 

126,819,672

 

 

 

 

Table Page 2

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

(Annualized)

Profitability measures:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

ROA

0.67

%

 

1.13

%

 

1.12

%

ROE

5.12

%

 

8.46

%

 

8.91

%

ROTCE (1)

6.69

%

 

11.04

%

 

11.86

%

Net interest margin

3.31

%

 

3.16

%

 

3.39

%

Efficiency ratio

54.42

%

 

55.68

%

 

54.06

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

1.87

%

 

1.85

%

 

1.85

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average tangible equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Pre-tax acquisition accounting adjustments and merger-related expenses:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

Accretion on purchased non-impaired loans

$

1,059

 

 

$

1,945

 

 

$

2,166

 

Accretion on purchased credit deteriorated/purchased credit impaired loans

9,449

 

 

5,958

 

 

5,833

 

Amortization of premium on low income housing tax credits

(71

)

 

(76

)

 

(76

)

Amortization of premium on acquired FHLB borrowings

 

 

 

 

1,280

 

Accretion of discount on acquired subordinated debt

(282

)

 

(281

)

 

(273

)

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

(531

)

 

(557

)

 

(557

)

Total acquisition accounting adjustments

$

9,624

 

 

$

6,989

 

 

$

8,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table Page 3

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

 

 

Interest

 

Annualized

 

 

 

Interest

 

Annualized

 

 

 

Interest

 

Annualized

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including loans held for sale

$

12,259,848

 

 

$

154,230

 

 

5.06

%

 

$

12,036,477

 

 

$

152,795

 

 

5.04

%

 

$

12,088,169

 

 

$

158,136

 

 

5.31

%

Securities available for sale

1,712,033

 

 

10,609

 

 

2.49

%

 

1,755,887

 

 

10,737

 

 

2.43

%

 

1,827,612

 

 

12,319

 

 

2.73

%

FHLB stock and other investments

519,309

 

 

2,029

 

 

1.57

%

 

463,615

 

 

2,241

 

 

1.92

%

 

405,660

 

 

2,675

 

 

2.67

%

Total interest earning assets

$

14,491,190

 

 

$

166,868

 

 

4.63

%

 

$

14,255,979

 

 

$

165,773

 

 

4.61

%

 

$

14,321,441

 

 

$

173,130

 

 

4.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand, interest bearing

$

4,204,406

 

 

$

14,880

 

 

1.42

%

 

$

3,682,300

 

 

$

14,924

 

 

1.61

%

 

$

3,042,524

 

 

$

12,987

 

 

1.73

%

Savings

274,075

 

 

808

 

 

1.19

%

 

265,008

 

 

748

 

 

1.12

%

 

223,531

 

 

565

 

 

1.03

%

Time deposits

4,900,405

 

 

25,425

 

 

2.09

%

 

5,148,092

 

 

29,756

 

 

2.29

%

 

5,936,842

 

 

33,295

 

 

2.27

%

Total interest bearing deposits

9,378,886

 

 

41,113

 

 

1.76

%

 

9,095,400

 

 

45,428

 

 

1.98

%

 

9,202,897

 

 

46,847

 

 

2.06

%

FHLB advances

594,890

 

 

2,647

 

 

1.79

%

 

608,052

 

 

2,921

 

 

1.91

%

 

810,857

 

 

2,614

 

 

1.31

%

Convertible notes

199,960

 

 

2,346

 

 

4.64

%

 

198,669

 

 

2,334

 

 

4.60

%

 

194,969

 

 

2,298

 

 

4.71

%

Subordinated debentures

99,252

 

 

1,471

 

 

5.86

%

 

98,972

 

 

1,582

 

 

6.25

%

 

98,126

 

 

1,763

 

 

7.19

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

$

10,272,988

 

 

$

47,577

 

 

1.86

%

 

$

10,001,093

 

 

$

52,265

 

 

2.07

%

 

$

10,306,849

 

 

$

53,522

 

 

2.11

%

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

2,963,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,999,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,886,746

 

 

 

 

 

Total funding liabilities/cost of funds

$

13,236,124

 

 

 

 

1.45

%

 

$

13,000,141

 

 

 

 

1.60

%

 

$

13,193,595

 

 

 

 

1.65

%

Net interest income/net interest spread

 

 

$

119,291

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

 

$

113,508

 

 

2.54

%

 

 

 

$

119,608

 

 

2.79

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

2,963,136

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

2,999,048

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

2,886,746

 

 

$

 

 

%

Interest bearing deposits

9,378,886

 

 

41,113

 

 

1.76

%

 

9,095,400

 

 

45,428

 

 

1.98

%

 

9,202,897

 

 

46,847

 

 

2.06

%

Total deposits

$

12,342,022

 

 

$

41,113

 

 

1.34

%

 

$

12,094,448

 

 

$

45,428

 

 

1.49

%

 

$

12,089,643

 

 

$

46,847

 

 

1.57

%

 

Table Page 4

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

AVERAGE BALANCES:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

3/31/2019

 

% change

Loans receivable, including loans held for sale

$

12,259,848

 

 

$

12,036,477

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,088,169

 

 

1

%

Investments

2,231,342

 

 

2,219,502

 

 

1

%

 

2,233,272

 

 

%

Interest earning assets

14,491,190

 

 

14,255,979

 

 

2

%

 

14,321,441

 

 

1

%

Total assets

15,446,807

 

 

15,228,488

 

 

1

%

 

15,290,338

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

9,378,886

 

 

9,095,400

 

 

3

%

 

9,202,897

 

 

2

%

Interest bearing liabilities

10,272,988

 

 

10,001,093

 

 

3

%

 

10,306,849

 

 

%

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

2,963,136

 

 

2,999,048

 

 

(1

)%

 

2,886,746

 

 

3

%

Stockholders’ equity

2,027,595

 

 

2,034,231

 

 

%

 

1,920,492

 

 

6

%

Net interest earning assets

4,218,202

 

 

4,254,886

 

 

(1

)%

 

4,014,592

 

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

3/31/2019

 

% change

Commercial loans

$

3,067,132

 

 

$

2,719,818

 

 

13

%

 

$

2,330,776

 

 

32

%

Real estate loans

8,681,222

 

 

8,666,901

 

 

%

 

8,716,128

 

 

%

Consumer and other loans

835,062

 

 

889,288

 

 

(6

)%

 

1,007,100

 

 

(17

)%

Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

12,583,416

 

 

12,276,007

 

 

3

%

 

12,054,004

 

 

4

%

Allowance for credit losses

(144,923

)

 

(94,144

)

 

54

%

 

(94,217

)

 

54

%

Loan receivable, net

$

12,438,493

 

 

$

12,181,863

 

 

2

%

 

$

11,959,787

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

3/31/2019

 

% change

Retail buildings

$

2,314,885

 

 

$

2,298,872

 

 

1

%

 

$

2,345,411

 

 

(1

)%

Hotels/motels

1,706,082

 

 

1,709,189

 

 

%

 

1,692,193

 

 

1

%

Gas stations/car washes

852,077

 

 

844,081

 

 

1

%

 

964,706

 

 

(12

)%

Mixed-use facilities

770,825

 

 

785,882

 

 

(2

)%

 

746,288

 

 

3

%

Warehouses

1,024,832

 

 

1,030,876

 

 

(1

)%

 

951,141

 

 

8

%

Multifamily

481,425

 

 

465,397

 

 

3

%

 

460,514

 

 

5

%

Other

1,531,096

 

 

1,532,604

 

 

%

 

1,555,875

 

 

(2

)%

Total

$

8,681,222

 

 

$

8,666,901

 

 

%

 

$

8,716,128

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

3/31/2019

 

% change

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

3,010,143

 

 

$

3,108,687

 

 

(3

)%

 

$

2,948,751

 

 

2

%

Money market and other

4,851,000

 

 

3,985,556

 

 

22

%

 

3,086,920

 

 

57

%

Saving deposits

272,577

 

 

274,151

 

 

(1

)%

 

223,562

 

 

22

%

Time deposits

4,702,847

 

 

5,158,970

 

 

(9

)%

 

5,989,963

 

 

(21

)%

Total deposit balances

$

12,836,567

 

 

$

12,527,364

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,249,196

 

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (%)

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

3/31/2019

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

23.5

%

 

24.8

%

 

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

Money market and other

37.8

%

 

31.8

%

 

 

 

25.2

%

 

 

Saving deposits

2.1

%

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

Time deposits

36.6

%

 

41.2

%

 

 

 

48.9

%

 

 

Total deposit balances

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

Table Page 5

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL RATIOS:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

2,018,088

 

 

$

2,036,011

 

 

$

1,946,211

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 ratio

11.44

%

 

11.76

%

 

11.59

%

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.19

%

 

12.51

%

 

12.36

%

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.08

%

 

13.23

%

 

13.10

%

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.88

%

 

11.22

%

 

10.66

%

 

 

 

 

Total risk weighted assets

$

13,350,246

 

 

$

13,208,299

 

 

$

12,816,917

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

16.38

 

 

$

16.19

 

 

$

15.37

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1

9.92

%

 

10.27

%

 

9.84

%

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity per share 1

$

12.52

 

 

$

12.40

 

 

$

11.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company’s capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

Balance at beginning of period

$

94,144

 

 

$

93,882

 

 

$

94,066

 

 

$

94,217

 

 

$

92,557

 

CECL day 1 adoption impact

26,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

28,000

 

 

1,000

 

 

2,100

 

 

1,200

 

 

3,000

 

Recoveries

2,536

 

 

939

 

 

780

 

 

725

 

 

1,292

 

Charge offs

(5,957

)

 

(1,677

)

 

(2,602

)

 

(2,076

)

 

(1,754

)

PCI allowance adjustment

 

 

 

 

(462

)

 

 

 

(878

)

Balance at end of period

$

144,923

 

 

$

94,144

 

 

$

93,882

 

 

$

94,066

 

 

$

94,217

 

Net charge offs/average loans receivable (annualized)

0.11

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

NET CHARGED OFFS (RECOVERIES) LOANS BY TYPE:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

Real estate loans

$

2,230

 

 

$

203

 

 

$

951

 

 

$

(388

)

 

$

(1,067

)

Commercial loans

676

 

 

245

 

 

596

 

 

1,399

 

 

1,250

 

Consumer loans

515

 

 

290

 

 

275

 

 

340

 

 

279

 

Total net charge offs

$

3,421

 

 

$

738

 

 

$

1,822

 

 

$

1,351

 

 

$

462

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table Page 6

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

Loans on nonaccrual status 3

$

72,639

 

 

$

54,785

 

 

$

42,235

 

 

$

64,934

 

 

$

86,637

 

Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status

387

 

 

7,547

 

 

398

 

 

353

 

 

387

 

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

45,860

 

 

35,709

 

 

34,717

 

 

40,731

 

 

45,204

 

Total nonperforming loans

118,886

 

 

98,041

 

 

77,350

 

 

106,018

 

 

132,228

 

Other real estate owned

23,039

 

 

24,091

 

 

19,374

 

 

5,644

 

 

6,258

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

141,925

 

 

$

122,132

 

 

$

96,724

 

 

$

111,662

 

 

$

138,486

 

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.89

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.63

%

 

0.73

%

 

0.90

%

Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO

1.13

%

 

0.99

%

 

0.80

%

 

0.93

%

 

1.15

%

Nonperforming assets/total capital

7.03

%

 

6.00

%

 

4.76

%

 

5.60

%

 

7.12

%

Nonperforming loans/loans receivable

0.94

%

 

0.80

%

 

0.64

%

 

0.89

%

 

1.10

%

Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable

0.58

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.35

%

 

0.54

%

 

0.72

%

Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable

1.15

%

 

0.77

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.79

%

 

0.78

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

199.51

%

 

171.84

%

 

222.28

%

 

144.86

%

 

108.75

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

121.90

%

 

96.03

%

 

121.37

%

 

88.73

%

 

71.25

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming assets

102.11

%

 

77.08

%

 

97.06

%

 

84.24

%

 

68.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $28.8 million, $28.1 million, $37.3 million, $32.1 million, and $30.5 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

Real estate loans

$

56,787

 

 

$

40,935

 

 

$

27,920

 

 

$

42,921

 

 

$

58,030

 

Commercial loans

12,747

 

 

10,893

 

 

11,242

 

 

18,997

 

 

27,042

 

Consumer loans

3,105

 

 

2,957

 

 

3,073

 

 

3,016

 

 

1,565

 

Total nonaccrual loans

$

72,639

 

 

$

54,785

 

 

$

42,235

 

 

$

64,934

 

 

$

86,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BREAKDOWN OF ACCRUING TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURED LOANS:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

Retail buildings

$

5,014

 

 

$

4,215

 

 

$

3,221

 

 

$

2,919

 

 

$

2,965

 

Gas stations/car washes

3,658

 

 

 

 

233

 

 

241

 

 

255

 

Mixed-use facilities

3,157

 

 

3,175

 

 

3,200

 

 

3,223

 

 

3,254

 

Warehouses

13,381

 

 

10,381

 

 

10,449

 

 

11,246

 

 

11,315

 

Other 5

20,650

 

 

17,938

 

 

17,614

 

 

23,102

 

 

27,415

 

Total

$

45,860

 

 

$

35,709

 

 

$

34,717

 

 

$

40,731

 

 

$

45,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 Includes commercial business, consumer, and other loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table Page 7

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

30 - 59 days

$

37,866

 

 

$

14,433

 

 

$

25,281

 

 

$

17,913

 

 

$

33,688

 

60 - 89 days

2,605

 

 

4,712

 

 

4,535

 

 

1,295

 

 

1,227

 

Total

$

40,471

 

 

$

19,145

 

 

$

29,816

 

 

$

19,208

 

 

$

34,915

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

Real estate loans

$

23,753

 

 

$

7,689

 

 

$

20,572

 

 

$

9,794

 

 

$

13,695

 

Commercial loans

4,583

 

 

692

 

 

2,282

 

 

1,832

 

 

3,085

 

Consumer loans

12,135

 

 

10,764

 

 

6,962

 

 

7,582

 

 

18,135

 

Total

$

40,471

 

 

$

19,145

 

 

$

29,816

 

 

$

19,208

 

 

$

34,915

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRITICIZED LOANS:

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

Special mention

$

122,279

 

 

$

141,452

 

 

$

139,848

 

 

$

186,485

 

 

$

205,373

 

Substandard

278,771

 

 

259,278

 

 

268,605

 

 

323,841

 

 

352,633

 

Doubtful/Loss

12

 

 

13

 

 

17

 

 

1

 

 

569

 

Total criticized loans

$

401,062

 

 

$

400,743

 

 

$

408,470

 

 

$

510,327

 

 

$

558,575

 

 

 

Table Page 8

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders’ equity

$

2,027,595

 

 

$

2,034,231

 

 

$

1,920,492

 

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(476,053

)

 

(476,596

)

 

(478,309

)

Average tangible common equity

$

1,551,542

 

 

$

1,557,635

 

 

$

1,442,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

25,953

 

 

$

43,009

 

 

$

42,758

 

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

6.69

%

 

11.04

%

 

11.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

2,018,088

 

 

$

2,036,011

 

 

$

1,946,211

 

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(475,752

)

 

(476,283

)

 

(477,954

)

Tangible common equity

$

1,542,336

 

 

$

1,559,728

 

 

$

1,468,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

16,021,434

 

 

$

15,667,440

 

 

$

15,398,669

 

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(475,752

)

 

(476,283

)

 

(477,954

)

Tangible assets

$

15,545,682

 

 

$

15,191,157

 

 

$

14,920,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

123,169,404

 

 

125,756,543

 

 

126,635,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.92

%

 

10.27

%

 

9.84

%

Tangible common equity per share

$

12.52

 

 

$

12.40

 

 

$

11.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

3/31/2019

PRE-TAX PRE-PROVISION INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

25,953

 

 

$

43,009

 

 

$

42,758

 

Add back - tax provision

6,462

 

 

12,049

 

 

14,439

 

Add back - provision for credit losses

28,000

 

 

1,000

 

 

3,000

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income

$

60,415

 

 

$

56,058

 

 

$

60,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table Page 9

 


