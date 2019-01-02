Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hope Bancorp Inc    HOPE

HOPE BANCORP INC (HOPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:00:00 pm
12.19 USD   +2.78%
2018HOPE BANCORP INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hope Bancorp : to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 11:38pm CET

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that the company will announce financial results for its 2018 fourth quarter and full year after the markets close on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

A conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter and full-year financial results will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com.

Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” Other interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the call available at Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website.

After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through January 30, 2019, replay access code 10127445.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2018. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOPE BANCORP INC
01/02HOPE BANCORP : to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results o..
BU
01/02HOPE BANCORP : Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.33 Million in Hope Banco..
AQ
2018HOPE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018HOPE BANCORP : Announces Strategic Initiatives Related to Branch Network and SBA..
BU
2018HOPE BANCORP INC : (HOPE) COO Buys 3,450 Shares of Stock
AQ
2018HOPE BANCORP INC : (HOPE) COO Acquires $50,301.00 in Stock
AQ
2018HOPE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2018HOPE BANCORP : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2018HOPE BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018HOPE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 549 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 192 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 8,18
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 1 527 M
Chart HOPE BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoon-Suk Whang Chairman
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & SVP
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP INC0.00%1 527
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.00%181 297
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 175
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD0.00%49 882
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC0.00%49 477
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.00%49 410
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.