Hope Bancorp : to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that the company will
announce financial results for its 2018 fourth quarter and full year
after the markets close on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
A conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter and full-year financial
results will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific
Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation to accompany the earnings
call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope
Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com.
Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the
conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103
(international), and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” Other
interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the
call available at Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website.
After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in
Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website for one year. A telephonic
replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or
412-317-0088 (international) for one week through January 30, 2019,
replay access code 10127445.
About Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and
only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.2
billion in total assets as of September 30, 2018. Headquartered in Los
Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the
nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California,
Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and
Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle,
Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern
California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern
California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in
Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank
of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and
medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and
commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank
of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by
the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal
Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to
bankofhope.com.
