Hope Bancorp : to Announce 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, October 21, 2019

10/01/2019 | 10:06am EDT

-- Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 --

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that the company will announce financial results for its 2019 third quarter after the markets close on Monday, October 21, 2019.

A conference call to discuss 2019 third quarter financial results will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com.

Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” Other interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the call available at Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website.

After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through October 28, 2019, replay access code 10135311.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.3 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2019. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 519 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 1 817 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,42  $
Last Close Price 14,34  $
Spread / Highest target 4,60%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,34%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Alex Ko CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Jin Chul Jhung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.20.91%1 817
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED16.60%54 084
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 246
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 398
QNB-1.07%48 924
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.82%48 619
