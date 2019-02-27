Hope Bancorp : to Participate in Sandler O'Neill Partners West Coast Financial Services Conference

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chief Executive
Officer Kevin S. Kim and Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko will be meeting
with institutional investors at the Sandler O’Neill + Partners West
Coast Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in San
Diego.
A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be
available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com
beginning March 5, 2019.
About Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and
only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.3
billion in total assets as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Los
Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the
nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California,
Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and
Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle,
Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern
California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern
California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in
Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank
of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and
medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and
commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank
of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by
the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal
Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to
bankofhope.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006058/en/