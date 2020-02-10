Hope Bancorp : to Participate in the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Symposium

Log in
02/10/2020 | 12:32pm EST

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim and Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko will be meeting with institutional investors at the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Symposium on Thursday and Friday, February 13-14, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida.

A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com beginning February 13, 2020.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.7 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 507 M
EBIT 2020 214 M
Net income 2020 153 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,09%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,36x
Capitalization 1 771 M
Chart HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,70  $
Last Close Price 14,08  $
Spread / Highest target 6,53%
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Alex Ko CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Jin Chul Jhung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.-5.25%1 779
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.47%173 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%67 417
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 661
QNB0.68%51 858
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED5.68%49 170
