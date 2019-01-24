Log in
News

Hope Bancorp : to Participate in the 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Forum

01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim and Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko will be meeting with institutional investors at the 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Forum on Wednesday and Thursday, January 30-31, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com beginning January 30, 2019.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.3 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 542 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 10,24
P/E ratio 2020 9,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capitalization 1 876 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoon-Suk Whang Chairman
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & SVP
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP INC22.85%1 876
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%182 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%78 562
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP5.11%52 364
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.35%51 167
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.53%50 240
