HOPE BANCORP INC

HOPE BANCORP INC

(HOPE)
  Report  
News 
News

Hope Bancorp : to Participate in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference in Chicago

08/28/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko and Chief Credit Officer Peter Koh will be meeting with institutional investors at the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Chicago.

A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com beginning September 4, 2019.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.3 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2019. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 520 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 9,84x
P/E ratio 2020 9,92x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,17x
Capitalization 1 662 M
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,58  $
Last Close Price 13,12  $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoon-Suk Whang Chairman
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & SVP
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP INC8.94%1 637
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.11%163 642
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 941
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.40%50 107
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 088
QNB-7.59%47 076
