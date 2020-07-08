Log in
Hope Bancorp : to Report 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

07/08/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

-- Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 --

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that the company will report financial results for its 2020 second quarter after the markets close on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

A conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter financial results will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com.

Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” Other interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the call available at Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website.

After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through July 29, 2020, replay access code 10146201.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $16.0 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 527 M - -
Net income 2020 107 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Yield 2020 6,52%
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 058 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 458
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 8,59 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Alex Ko CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Jin Chul Jhung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.-42.19%1 058
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.50%182 080
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.81%61 866
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.26%51 425
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-1.86%50 681
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.23%44 650
