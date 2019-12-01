Hope Education : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE TRANSFER AMONG SHAREHOLDERS 0 12/01/2019 | 07:03am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD. 希望教育集團有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1765) INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE TRANSFER AMONG SHAREHOLDERS This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The board of Directors of the Company has recently been informed by its controlling shareholder, Tequ Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited and its substantial shareholder, Pearl Glory Global Limited ("Pearl Glory Global") that on 29 November 2019, CHINA EVERBRIGHT FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("CEFI") and Tequ Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited respectively agreed to acquire from Pearl Glory Global 126,728,111 shares and 28,417,818 shares of the Company, representing HK$1.302 per Share. The settlement of the share transfer is expected to take place on or around 4 December 2019. The details of the shares of the Company held by Pearl Glory Global, CEFI and Tequ Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited immediately after the completion of the share transfer are set out below: Number of Percentage of Number of Percentage of Shares held the total Shares held the total before the number of after the number of Name of Shareholder share transfer issued Shares share transfer issued Shares Pearl Glory Global 413,809,100 6.21% 258,663,171 3.88% CEFI - - 126,728,111 1.90% Tequ Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited 1 1,423,975,551 21.35% 1,452,393,369 21.78% 1 The controlling shareholder of Tequ Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited is Chengdu West Hope Group Limited, while the beneficial owner of Chengdu West Hope Group Limited and the that of Maysunshine Limited are the ultimate jointly controlling parties of the Company. 1 The Board is of the view that the implementation of the share transfer will not have any significant adverse impact on the governance structure and continuing operations of the Group, nor will it result in any changes to the control and the controlling shareholder(s) of the Company. Meanwhile, the increase in the holding of the Company's equity by the Company's controlling shareholder reflects its confidence in the operation of the Group by the management of the Company as well as the recognition of the future development prospects and intrinsic value of the Company. DEFINITIONS Unless otherwise specified, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement: "Board" "Company" The board of Directors of the Company; Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. (希望教育集團有限公司), an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 13 March 2017; "Director(s)" "Hong Kong" "Listing Rules" "HK$" "Pearl Glory Global Limited" "PRC" "Shareholder(s)" "Stock Exchange'' "%" Hong Kong, 1 December 2019 the directors of our Company; the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; the lawful currency of Hong Kong; Pearl Glory Global Limited; the People's Republic of China; holder(s) of the ordinary share(s) of a nominal value of US$0.00001 each of the Company; The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; Per cent. By order of the Board Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. Chairman Xu Changjun As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xu Changjun, Mr. Wang Huiwu and Mr. Li Tao; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Degen, Mr. Tang Jianyuan and Mr. Lu Zhichao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Gao Hao, Mr. Chen Yunhua and Mr. Zhang Jin. 2 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hope Education Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 12:02:03 UTC