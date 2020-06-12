Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Hope, Inc.    6195   JP3837640006

HOPE, INC.

(6195)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/12
3220 JPY   -2.87%
11:32aTAKE FIVE : Pump it up
RE
08:46aUK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow
RE
08:26aChinese users saw Zoom as a window through the 'Great Firewall'
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of England's Bailey says we must be ready for further stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the British central bank had to be ready to do more to help the country's economy because of the risk of long-term damage caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

Bailey said a record fall of 20% in Britain's gross domestic product in April, announced earlier on Friday, was close to the BoE's expectations for the month, and he repeated his view that there had been signs of a recovery in recent data since then.

While the fall in April - when the economy spent a full month under lockdown - was dramatic, the big question was how much long-term damage this would inflict on Britain's economy, he said.

"We hope that will be as small as possible but we have to be ready and ready to take action, not just the Bank of England but more broadly, on what we can do to offset those longer term damaging effects," Bailey told broadcasters.

The BoE is expected to announce a fresh increase of at least 100 billion pounds in its bond-buying firepower following a policy meeting next week.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOPE, INC.
11:32aTAKE FIVE : Pump it up
RE
08:46aUK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow
RE
08:26aChinese users saw Zoom as a window through the 'Great Firewall'
RE
06:24aams and Senova Join Efforts on Technology to Create Point-of-care Rapid Antib..
DJ
05:19aAsia's earnings' downgrades ease on economic recovery hope
RE
12:24aHong Kong property enquiries up in street retail sector on stability hopes
RE
06/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Sharply Lower as Coronavirus Worrie..
DJ
06/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Sharply Lower as Coronavirus Worrie..
DJ
06/11Stock market rally of hope pauses as virus worries mount
RE
06/11EXCLUSIVE : Britain asks private bankers to discuss potential wealth taxes - sou..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 852 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 682 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 223 M 180 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart HOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3 220,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayasu Tokitsu President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinpei Mori Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kensuke Ohshima Chief Financial Officer & Director
Masaki Kuga Director
Shinsuke Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE, INC.0.00%186
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.93%10 624
DENTSU GROUP INC.-23.31%7 438
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%512
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED-34.86%493
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED66.15%395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group