Hopewell Highway Infrastructure : Bay Area Development and China Vanke signed strategic cooperation framework agreement Jointly exploring development opportunities within Greater Bay Area

For Immediate Release June 18, 2019

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area

Development Company Limited

深圳投控灣區發展有限公司

(Stock Code: 737 (HKD counter) and 80737 (RMB counter))

Bay Area Development and China Vanke signed strategic cooperation

framework agreement

Jointly exploring development opportunities within Greater Bay Area

(June 18, 2019 - Hong Kong) Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that today, June 18, 2019, the Company has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Vanke Co., Ltd. ("China Vanke"), pursuant to which both parties agreed to carry out all-round strategic cooperation in relation to the development and utilization study of the land and project cooperation along the route of Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway ("GS Superhighway") and other land development projects designated by the Company.

The construction of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("Greater Bay Area") is an important development layout of the country. With the introduction of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the construction of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-HongKong-Macao Innovation and Technology Corridor (the "Innovation and Technology Corridor") will surely lead to the further improvement of infrastructure construction and industrial development in the Greater Bay Area, bringing broad development opportunities for all walks of life. According to the planning of the Guangdong Provincial Government, the Innovation and Technology Corridor will be built into China's Silicon Valley, combining the scientific and technological achievements and industrial advantages of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to attract global resources and become the main carrier of the international science and technology innovation center in the Greater Bay Area. It is expected that local governments along the Innovation and Technology Corridor will further optimize infrastructure and urban land use planning. The Company's GS Superhighway is located on the axis of the Innovation and Technology Corridor and is the main thoroughfare in the region. The Company will actively facilitate the implementation of the plan and proactively participate in the development of land planning programs with local governments for mutual benefits.

The Company's strategic cooperation with China Vanke is in line with its development strategy. It is expected that both parties, by bringing their competitive advantages in resources, capital and technology into full play, will carry out research into developing lands along the GS Superhighway through land preparation and urban renewal and establish cooperation in other designated projects to achieve comprehensive collaboration in infrastructure construction in smart cities, smart parks, and smart transportation. Both parties will also set up a work unit for regular communication and examination of the feasibility of land development projects.

In addition, the Company is also exploring with the Guangdong Provincial Highway Construction Co., Ltd (the joint venture partner of the GS Superhighway) the development model of the Xintang Interchange on GS Superhighway and other land plots along the GS Superhighway in order to strive for opportunities to achieve comprehensive development of and unlock the value of its existing lands alongside.

