Hopewell Highway Infrastructure : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMWORK AGREEMENT

establishing a joint working team to discuss and review the feasibility and assess the risks of the land development projects, exchange experiences in relation to the management and operation of the projects, as well as monitor the development of

To carry out the implementation of the spirit of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promulgate the development of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-HongKong-Macao innovation and technology corridor and develop the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao cooperation platforms, the Company intends to build a long-term and all-round strategic cooperation relationship with China Vanke by leveraging on their respective financial and technical resources and expertise to (i) study the development of the land along the GS Superhighway traffic route through land consolidation and urban renewal; and (ii) carry out other designated land development projects in order to achieve comprehensive cooperation in infrastructure construction in smart cities, smart parks, intelligent transportation, etc.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 18 June 2019, the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with China Vanke Co., Ltd.* ("China Vanke"), pursuant to which both parties agreed to carry out all-round strategic cooperation in relation to the development and utilization study of the land and project cooperation along the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway (the "GS Superhighway") traffic route and other land development projects designated by the Company.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INFORMATION ABOUT CHINA VANKE

China Vanke is a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the H shares and A shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 2202) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000002) respectively. China Vanke is a leading city and town development and services provider in the PRC, primarily focusing on property development, property service and rental housing. China Vanke also proactively expands its business scope by entering into sectors such as commercial development, logistic and warehousing services, standard office and industrial park, ski holiday, elderly care and education etc., as well as actively participating in mixed ownership reform. It is confirmed that as of the date of this announcement, China Vanke is indirectly interested in 9.9% of issued shares of the Company.

GENERAL

Save for the confidentiality provision in relation to the information exchanged between the parties during the course of their cooperation, the Framework Agreement is non-legally binding and merely serves as a guiding document in relation to the long-term cooperation of the parties. Specific cooperation agreement(s) may subsequently be entered into between the parties from time to time to implement land development project(s) contemplated under the Framework Agreement and to govern the respective rights and obligations of the parties depending on the actual business situation at the relevant time. As at the date of this announcement, no specific cooperation agreement has been entered into between the Company and China Vanke in relation to any land development project. In the event that any specific cooperation agreement is entered into, the Company will comply with the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in respect thereof and make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

The Company would also like to inform its shareholders that it is currently in the early stage of exploring the development structure in respect of the Xintang interchange on the GS Superhighway and other land along the GS Superhighway with Guangdong Provincial Highway Construction Company Limited* (廣東省公路建設有限公司), a state-owned enterprise indirectly owned by the Guangdong Provincial Government, in order to capture the opportunity for comprehensive development and unlocking the value of the land along the GS Superhighway. Guangdong Provincial Highway Construction Company Limited* (廣東 省公路建設有限公司) and Hopewell China Development (Superhighway) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, jointly control Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Zhuhai Superhighway Company Limited, which is a joint venture established for the operation and management of the GS Superhighway.

By Order of the Board

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area

Development Company Limited

Ji LIU*

Executive Director and Deputy General Manager

Hong Kong, 18 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors namely, Mr. Tianliang ZHANG* (General Manager), Mr. Cheng WU* (Deputy General Manager) and Mr. Ji LIU* (Deputy General Manager and secretary to the Board); three Non-executive Directors namely, Mr. Zhengyu LIU* (Chairman), and Mr. Junye CAI* and Mr. Jiyang TANG*; and three Independent Non-executive Directors namely, Mr. Brian David Man Bun LI, Mr. Yu Lung CHING and Mr. Tony Chung Nin KAN.

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -