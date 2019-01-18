Hopewell : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT MONTHLY UPDATE ON (1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF HOPEWELL HOLDINGS LIMITED BY PETRUS HK CO LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER SECTION 673 OF THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE AND (2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF HOPEWELL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PETRUS HK CO LIMITED

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 54)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

MONTHLY UPDATE ON

(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF HOPEWELL HOLDINGS LIMITED BY PETRUS HK CO LIMITED

BY WAY OF

A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

UNDER SECTION 673 OF THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

AND

(2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF

HOPEWELL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Exclusive Financial Adviser to the Offeror

Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited

Reference is made to (i) the announcement jointly issued by Hopewell Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Petrus HK Co Limited (the "Offeror") dated 5 December 2018 (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, amongst others, the proposal for the privatisation of the Company by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 673 of the Companies Ordinance; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 13 December 2018 in relation to the appointment of China Tonghai Capital Limited as the independent financial adviser of the Company; and (iii) the announcement jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror dated 20 December 2018 (the "December Announcement") in relation to the delay in despatch of Scheme Document. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the Joint Announcement have the same meanings when used herein.

As stated in the December Announcement, as more time is required for finalising the Scheme Document (including but not limited to the property valuation report and the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser) and to accommodate the timetable of the High Court, the Company has applied to the Executive, and the Executive has granted its consent to extend the latest time for the despatch of the Scheme Document to 28 February 2019.

The Board and the Offeror Board would like to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that further to the December Announcement, the Company and the Offeror are still in the course of finalising the information to be included in the Scheme Document.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company and/or the Offeror in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be) on the status and progress in connection with the Proposal and the Scheme and the despatch of the Scheme Document as and when appropriate.

Warning: Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the Proposal is subject to the Conditions being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and therefore the Proposal may or may not be implemented. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

By order of the board of directors of By order of the Board of PETRUS HK CO LIMITED HOPEWELL HOLDINGS LIMITED 合和實業有限公司 Sir Gordon Ying Sheung WU Josiah Chin Lai KWOK Director Deputy Managing Director Hong Kong, 18 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of each of the Offeror, Holdco and Topco are Sir Gordon Ying Sheung WU and Lady WU Ivy Sau Ping KWOK.

The directors of the Offeror, Holdco and Topco jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than any information relating to the Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those expressed by the Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Executive Directors, namely Sir Gordon Ying Sheung WU (Chairman), Mr. Eddie Ping Chang HO (Vice Chairman), Mr. Thomas Jefferson WU (Deputy Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. Josiah Chin Lai KWOK (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Albert Kam Yin YEUNG, Mr. William Wing Lam WONG and Ir. Dr. Leo Kwok Kee LEUNG, three Non-executive Directors, namely Lady WU Ivy Sau Ping KWOK, Mr. Carmelo Ka Sze LEE and Mr. Guy Man Guy WU and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Linda Lai Chuen LOKE, Mr. Sunny TAN, Dr. Gordon YEN, Mr. Ahito NAKAMURA and Mr. Yuk Keung IP.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than any information relating to the Offeror, the Offeror Group and the Offeror Concert Parties) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those expressed by the Offeror, the Offeror Group and the Offeror Concert Parties) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts (other than facts in relation to the Offeror, the Offeror Group and the Offeror Concert Parties) not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.