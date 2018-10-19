Log in
Hopewell : Notification of Board Meeting

10/19/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hopewell Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 3/F., Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 31 October 2018 to approve, among other matters, the 2018/19 interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 September 2018 and to consider the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board HOPEWELL HOLDINGS LIMITED

KOO Ching Fan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises seven Executive Directors namely, Sir Gordon Ying Sheung WU (Chairman), Mr. Eddie Ping Chang HO (Vice Chairman), Mr. Thomas Jefferson WU (Deputy Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. Josiah Chin Lai KWOK (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Albert Kam Yin YEUNG, Mr. William Wing Lam WONG and Ir. Dr. Leo Kwok Kee LEUNG; three Non-executive Directors namely, Lady WU Ivy Sau Ping KWOK, Mr. Carmelo Ka Sze LEE and Mr. Guy Man Guy WU; and five Independent Non-executive Directors namely, Ms. Linda Lai Chuen LOKE, Mr. Sunny TAN, Dr. Gordon YEN, Mr. Ahito NAKAMURA and Mr. Yuk Keung IP.

Disclaimer

Hopewell Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
