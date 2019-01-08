HOPFED BANCORP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (“HFBC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: HFBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with First Financial Corporation (“First Financial”) (NASDAQ GS: THFF) in a transaction valued at approximately $128.3 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of HFBC may elect to receive either (or a combination of) 0.444 shares of First Financial common stock or $21.00 in cash for each share of HFBC common stock. Upon completion of the merger, Heritage Bank USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HFBC, will merge into First Financial Bank, N.A. (“First Financial Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial.

If you own common stock of HFBC and purchased any shares before January 7, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006002/en/