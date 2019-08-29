Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hopson Development Holdings Limited    0754   BMG4600H1016

HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND THE RELEVANT SHAREHOLDER'S LOANS (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

Website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND

THE RELEVANT SHAREHOLDER'S LOANS

The Agreement

On 29 August 2019, the Vendor, the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), Hangzhou Yisheng, Hangzhou Dingrui and the Project Company entered into the Agreement whereby the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Target Assets at the Total Consideration. Upon Completion, each of the Target Group Companies will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal asset of the Project Company is the Land.

Listing Rules Implications

The Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. A discloseable transaction is subject to the notification and announcement requirements but is not required to be approved by the Shareholders.

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board announces that on 29 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Parties entered into the Agreement whereby, among other things, the Vendor agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to buy, the Target Assets at the Total Consideration. A summary of the principal terms of the Agreement and the relevant information are set out below.

- 1 -

2. THE AGREEMENT

  1. Date
    29 August 2019
  2. Parties
    Vendor Purchaser Hangzhou Yisheng Hangzhou Dingrui Project Company
    To the best of the directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of, and not connected with, the Company and its connected persons.
  3. Assets to be acquired by the Group under the Agreement
    The assets to be acquired by the Purchaser pursuant to the Agreement are the Target Assets, which comprise the following:
    1. the HD Sale Equity, being 100% equity interest in Hangzhou Dingrui;
    2. the HY Sale Equity, being 100% equity interest in Hangzhou Yisheng;
    3. the HD Loan, being the entire amount of loan due and owing to the Vendor by Hangzhou Dingrui as at the date of the Agreement, being RMB164,641,790; and
    4. the HY Loan, being the entire amount of loan due and owing to the Vendor by Hangzhou Yisheng as at the date of the Agreement, being RMB619,397,091.

Upon Completion, each of the Target Group Companies will become an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of each of the Target Group Companies will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. The principal asset of the Project Company is the Land. Please refer to section 6 of this announcement for details of the Land.

As at the date of the Agreement, the Vendor has disclosed the Accounts to the Purchaser. In the event there exists any pre-Accounts Date matters which has not been disclosed by the Vendor to the Purchaser (the ''Non-disclosure''), the Vendor shall be responsible for the liabilities incurred, or the responsibilities assumed, by the Target Group Companies after the Completion arising from the Non-disclosure, and the Purchaser and the Target Group Companies shall not be responsible for the same.

- 2 -

2.4 Purchase prices and basis of determination

The Total Consideration shall be RMB1,364,038,881 in cash, which comprises the following:

  1. RMB295,800,000 for the HY Sale Equity;
  2. RMB619,397,091 for the HY Loan;
  3. RMB284,200,000 for the HD Sale Equity; and
  4. RMB164,641,790 for the HD Loan.

The Total Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser by reference to (i) the Land Transfer Price; (ii) the respective paid up capital of Hangzhou Dingrui and Hangzhou Yisheng; and (iii) the respective amount of the HD Loan and the HY loan.

The Group intends to finance the Total Consideration by the internal resources of the Group.

2.5 Payment of the Total Consideration

The Total Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser by instalments in the following manners:

Percentage

of the Total

Amount (RMB)

Consideration

Time and manner of payment

409,211,664.30 (''First

30%

Within two business days after the date of the

Instalment'')(Notes

1 and 4)

Agreement by applying the Earnest Money as the

First Instalment(Note 2).

818,423,328.60 (''Second

60%

Within two business days after the Purchaser having

Instalment'')(Notes

1, 3 and 4)

completed and being satisfied with the due diligence

review on the Target Group Companies.

136,403,888.10 (''Final

10%

Within two business days after the fulfilment of the

Instalment'')(Note

5)

following conditions on or before 16 September

2019:

1. all labour relationship of the Target Group Companies having terminated by the Vendor;

2. the Purchaser and the Vendor having agreed on the results of due diligence review; and

3. the full repayment of RMB6,492,630.72 by the Vendor to the Project Company.

- 3 -

Notes:

    1. The First Instalment and the Second Instalment shall be deposited into a custodian account co-managed by the Vendor and the Purchaser.
    2. On 23 August 2019, the Parties entered into the MOU. Pursuant to the MOU, among other things, the Purchaser paid the Earnest Money of RMB409,211,664.30 to a custodian account co-managed by the Vendor and the Purchaser within two business days from the date of the MOU. The Earnest Money shall be applied as the First Instalment in the event that the Parties enter into a definitive agreement in relation to the Acquisition, but shall be refunded to the Purchaser if the Parties shall fail to enter into a definitive agreement on or before 31 August 2019.
    3. The due diligence review shall be completed within four business days after the date of the Agreement. For details of the due diligence review, please refer to section 2.6 of this announcement.
    4. The First Instalment and the Second Instalment shall be released to the Vendor upon completion of the change of industrial and commercial registration procedures for the transfer of the Sale Equities to the Purchaser and the issuance of the new business registrations for Hangzhou Dingrui and Hangzhou Yisheng.
    5. The amount of Final Instalment is subject to the deduction of any liabilities identified in the due diligence review and with the approval of the Vendor.
  2. Due Diligence
    The Purchaser shall conduct legal and financial due diligence review on the Target Group Companies. The due diligence review shall be completed within four business days after the date of the Agreement. In the event that any material variation is identified in the due diligence review in respect of the asset value, amount of liabilities and the aggregate contract sums of the Target Group Companies as disclosed by the Vendor, the Purchaser shall be entitled to deduct the such amount of liabilities from the Final Instalment payable to the Vendor with the approval of the Vendor.
    In the event that the Purchaser is not satisfied with the results of the due diligence review, the Purchaser has the right to serve on the Vendor a notice of termination (the ''Termination Notice'') within five business days after the date of this Agreement to unilaterally terminate the Agreement. The Vendor shall return the First Instalment to an account designated by the Purchaser within two business days upon receiving the Termination Notice. If the Purchaser shall fail to serve the Termination Notice within five business days after the date of the Agreement, the Purchaser's right to terminate the Agreement unilaterally shall lapse.
  3. Purchaser Borne Expenses
    The Vendor has incurred/will incur a total amount of RMB2,114,305 for payment of various expenses to support the operations of the Target Group Companies in their ordinary and usual course for the period up to 1 September 2019 (the ''Purchaser Borne Expenses''). The Purchaser Borne Expenses shall be borne by the Purchaser. The Project Company shall enter into consultancy agreements with parties nominated by the Vendor for the payment of the

- 4 -

Purchaser Borne Expenses (the ''Consultancy Agreements'') within 30 days from the date of the Agreement, and the Purchaser shall procure the Project Company to pay the Purchaser Borne Expenses to such nominated parties of the Vendor within five days from the date of the Consultancy Agreements.

  1. Shareholders' Loan
    As at the date of the Agreement, the Project Company had a payable of not less than RMB1,440,737,205 (the ''Payable'') which include, among other things, the payable for the Remaining Land Transfer Price. The Vendor and Purchaser agree that, upon Completion, Hangzhou Yisheng and Hangzhou Dingrui shall provide shareholders' loan to the Project Company to satisfy the payment obligations of the Payable.
  2. Warranties

The Vendor warrants that, among other things,

  1. it shall have the legal, enforceable and full right to dispose the Sale Equities free from any security interest or third party right whatsoever, and no third party shall have a right of recourse against the Purchaser in this respect. In the event of breach of such warranty, the Vendor shall assume all financial and legal responsibilities resulting directly or indirectly therefrom; and
  2. (i) as at the date of the Agreement, the Land was free and clear from all charges, encumbrances or third-party rights of whatsoever nature; (ii) the land use rights of the Land is not subject to any order of seizure, freezing or other limitation of any kind by any Chinese authority which would obstruct its transfer; and (iii) in the event that there shall be any disputes involving third parties' rights, the Vendor shall assume full responsibility and all loss arising therefrom.

2.10 Completion

The date of the Completion shall be the date of the completion of the change of industrial and commercial registration procedures at the relevant government authorities of the PRC for the transfer of the Sale Equities to the Purchaser and the issuance of the new business registrations for Hangzhou Dingrui and Hangzhou Yisheng.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 11:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
07:06aDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND THE RELEVANT SHAREHO..
PU
06:21aDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Acquisition of two companies and the relevant shareho..
PU
04:37aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 29 augu..
PU
08/21HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Announces 2019 Interim Results, Achieved Stable Growth in R..
PU
08/21HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 (in..
PU
08/09HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08/09HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08/08HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 3..
PU
07/31HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO REVISI..
PU
07/16HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 1,18%
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 17 426 M
Chart HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hopson Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,40  HKD
Last Close Price 7,83  HKD
Spread / Highest target -18,3%
Spread / Average Target -18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronggui Xi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mang Yee Chu Chairman
Bao Xin Xie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Kin Au Executive Director
Tsung Hei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED24.68%2 221
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.89%41 816
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%34 777
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.60%29 053
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.30%28 317
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.91%26 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group