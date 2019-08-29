DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND THE RELEVANT SHAREHOLDER'S LOANS (in PDF)
08/29/2019 | 07:06am EDT
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND
THE RELEVANT SHAREHOLDER'S LOANS
The Agreement
On 29 August 2019, the Vendor, the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), Hangzhou Yisheng, Hangzhou Dingrui and the Project Company entered into the Agreement whereby the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Target Assets at the Total Consideration. Upon Completion, each of the Target Group Companies will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal asset of the Project Company is the Land.
Listing Rules Implications
The Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. A discloseable transaction is subject to the notification and announcement requirements but is not required to be approved by the Shareholders.
1. INTRODUCTION
The Board announces that on 29 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Parties entered into the Agreement whereby, among other things, the Vendor agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to buy, the Target Assets at the Total Consideration. A summary of the principal terms of the Agreement and the relevant information are set out below.
2. THE AGREEMENT
Date
29 August 2019
Parties
Vendor Purchaser Hangzhou Yisheng Hangzhou Dingrui Project Company
To the best of the directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of, and not connected with, the Company and its connected persons.
Assets to be acquired by the Group under the Agreement
The assets to be acquired by the Purchaser pursuant to the Agreement are the Target Assets, which comprise the following:
the HD Sale Equity, being 100% equity interest in Hangzhou Dingrui;
the HY Sale Equity, being 100% equity interest in Hangzhou Yisheng;
the HD Loan, being the entire amount of loan due and owing to the Vendor by Hangzhou Dingrui as at the date of the Agreement, being RMB164,641,790; and
the HY Loan, being the entire amount of loan due and owing to the Vendor by Hangzhou Yisheng as at the date of the Agreement, being RMB619,397,091.
Upon Completion, each of the Target Group Companies will become an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of each of the Target Group Companies will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. The principal asset of the Project Company is the Land. Please refer to section 6 of this announcement for details of the Land.
As at the date of the Agreement, the Vendor has disclosed the Accounts to the Purchaser. In the event there exists any pre-Accounts Date matters which has not been disclosed by the Vendor to the Purchaser (the ''Non-disclosure''), the Vendor shall be responsible for the liabilities incurred, or the responsibilities assumed, by the Target Group Companies after the Completion arising from the Non-disclosure, and the Purchaser and the Target Group Companies shall not be responsible for the same.
2.4 Purchase prices and basis of determination
The Total Consideration shall be RMB1,364,038,881 in cash, which comprises the following:
RMB295,800,000 for the HY Sale Equity;
RMB619,397,091 for the HY Loan;
RMB284,200,000 for the HD Sale Equity; and
RMB164,641,790 for the HD Loan.
The Total Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser by reference to (i) the Land Transfer Price; (ii) the respective paid up capital of Hangzhou Dingrui and Hangzhou Yisheng; and (iii) the respective amount of the HD Loan and the HY loan.
The Group intends to finance the Total Consideration by the internal resources of the Group.
2.5 Payment of the Total Consideration
The Total Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser by instalments in the following manners:
Percentage
of the Total
Amount (RMB)
Consideration
Time and manner of payment
409,211,664.30 (''First
30%
Within two business days after the date of the
Instalment'')(Notes
1 and 4)
Agreement by applying the Earnest Money as the
First Instalment(Note 2).
818,423,328.60 (''Second
60%
Within two business days after the Purchaser having
Instalment'')(Notes
1, 3 and 4)
completed and being satisfied with the due diligence
review on the Target Group Companies.
136,403,888.10 (''Final
10%
Within two business days after the fulfilment of the
Instalment'')(Note
5)
following conditions on or before 16 September
2019:
1. all labour relationship of the Target Group Companies having terminated by the Vendor;
2. the Purchaser and the Vendor having agreed on the results of due diligence review; and
3. the full repayment of RMB6,492,630.72 by the Vendor to the Project Company.
Notes:
The First Instalment and the Second Instalment shall be deposited into a custodian account co-managed by the Vendor and the Purchaser.
On 23 August 2019, the Parties entered into the MOU. Pursuant to the MOU, among other things, the Purchaser paid the Earnest Money of RMB409,211,664.30 to a custodian account co-managed by the Vendor and the Purchaser within two business days from the date of the MOU. The Earnest Money shall be applied as the First Instalment in the event that the Parties enter into a definitive agreement in relation to the Acquisition, but shall be refunded to the Purchaser if the Parties shall fail to enter into a definitive agreement on or before 31 August 2019.
The due diligence review shall be completed within four business days after the date of the Agreement. For details of the due diligence review, please refer to section 2.6 of this announcement.
The First Instalment and the Second Instalment shall be released to the Vendor upon completion of the change of industrial and commercial registration procedures for the transfer of the Sale Equities to the Purchaser and the issuance of the new business registrations for Hangzhou Dingrui and Hangzhou Yisheng.
The amount of Final Instalment is subject to the deduction of any liabilities identified in the due diligence review and with the approval of the Vendor.
Due Diligence
The Purchaser shall conduct legal and financial due diligence review on the Target Group Companies. The due diligence review shall be completed within four business days after the date of the Agreement. In the event that any material variation is identified in the due diligence review in respect of the asset value, amount of liabilities and the aggregate contract sums of the Target Group Companies as disclosed by the Vendor, the Purchaser shall be entitled to deduct the such amount of liabilities from the Final Instalment payable to the Vendor with the approval of the Vendor.
In the event that the Purchaser is not satisfied with the results of the due diligence review, the Purchaser has the right to serve on the Vendor a notice of termination (the ''Termination Notice'') within five business days after the date of this Agreement to unilaterally terminate the Agreement. The Vendor shall return the First Instalment to an account designated by the Purchaser within two business days upon receiving the Termination Notice. If the Purchaser shall fail to serve the Termination Notice within five business days after the date of the Agreement, the Purchaser's right to terminate the Agreement unilaterally shall lapse.
Purchaser Borne Expenses
The Vendor has incurred/will incur a total amount of RMB2,114,305 for payment of various expenses to support the operations of the Target Group Companies in their ordinary and usual course for the period up to 1 September 2019 (the ''Purchaser Borne Expenses''). The Purchaser Borne Expenses shall be borne by the Purchaser. The Project Company shall enter into consultancy agreements with parties nominated by the Vendor for the payment of the
Purchaser Borne Expenses (the ''Consultancy Agreements'') within 30 days from the date of the Agreement, and the Purchaser shall procure the Project Company to pay the Purchaser Borne Expenses to such nominated parties of the Vendor within five days from the date of the Consultancy Agreements.
Shareholders' Loan
As at the date of the Agreement, the Project Company had a payable of not less than RMB1,440,737,205 (the ''Payable'') which include, among other things, the payable for the Remaining Land Transfer Price. The Vendor and Purchaser agree that, upon Completion, Hangzhou Yisheng and Hangzhou Dingrui shall provide shareholders' loan to the Project Company to satisfy the payment obligations of the Payable.
Warranties
The Vendor warrants that, among other things,
it shall have the legal, enforceable and full right to dispose the Sale Equities free from any security interest or third party right whatsoever, and no third party shall have a right of recourse against the Purchaser in this respect. In the event of breach of such warranty, the Vendor shall assume all financial and legal responsibilities resulting directly or indirectly therefrom; and
(i) as at the date of the Agreement, the Land was free and clear from all charges, encumbrances or third-party rights of whatsoever nature; (ii) the land use rights of the Land is not subject to any order of seizure, freezing or other limitation of any kind by any Chinese authority which would obstruct its transfer; and (iii) in the event that there shall be any disputes involving third parties' rights, the Vendor shall assume full responsibility and all loss arising therefrom.
2.10 Completion
The date of the Completion shall be the date of the completion of the change of industrial and commercial registration procedures at the relevant government authorities of the PRC for the transfer of the Sale Equities to the Purchaser and the issuance of the new business registrations for Hangzhou Dingrui and Hangzhou Yisheng.
