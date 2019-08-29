DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND THE RELEVANT SHAREHOLDER'S LOANS (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND

THE RELEVANT SHAREHOLDER'S LOANS

The Agreement

On 29 August 2019, the Vendor, the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), Hangzhou Yisheng, Hangzhou Dingrui and the Project Company entered into the Agreement whereby the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Target Assets at the Total Consideration. Upon Completion, each of the Target Group Companies will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal asset of the Project Company is the Land.

Listing Rules Implications

The Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. A discloseable transaction is subject to the notification and announcement requirements but is not required to be approved by the Shareholders.

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board announces that on 29 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Parties entered into the Agreement whereby, among other things, the Vendor agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to buy, the Target Assets at the Total Consideration. A summary of the principal terms of the Agreement and the relevant information are set out below.