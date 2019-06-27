Log in
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
Hopson Development : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES (in PDF)

06/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration, and the securities described herein will be sold only in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Company does not intend to register any securities in the United States.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

Website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

COMPLETION OF

ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES

References are made to the announcements of Hopson Development Holdings Limited dated 18 June 2019 and 21 June 2019, respectively, in relation to the issue of the Senior Notes (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions to the Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and that the issue of the Senior Notes was completed on 27 June 2019. The Senior Notes are expected to be listed on the SGX-ST on 28 June 2019.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:39:08 UTC
