Hopson Development : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES (in PDF)

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

Website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

COMPLETION OF

ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES

References are made to the announcements of Hopson Development Holdings Limited dated 18 June 2019 and 21 June 2019, respectively, in relation to the issue of the Senior Notes (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions to the Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and that the issue of the Senior Notes was completed on 27 June 2019. The Senior Notes are expected to be listed on the SGX-ST on 28 June 2019.

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.