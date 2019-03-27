Hopson Development : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
0
03/27/2019 | 03:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(for the year ended 31st December 2018)
-Turnover was HK$13,294 million (2017: HK$13,824 million).
-Profit attributable to equity holders was HK$5,775 million (2017: HK$5,796 million), of which net of tax gain on investment property revaluation accounted for HK$3,505 million (2017: HK$3,752 million).
-Underlying profit was HK$2,303 million (2017: HK$1,997 million).
-Basic earnings per share was HK$2.60 per share (2017: HK$2.60 per share).
-Proposed final dividend per share is HK20 cents per share.
* For identification purposes only
- 1 -
BUSINESS REVIEW
Industry Overview
•In 2018, the government was adamant about the development concept of "properties are for accommodation, not for speculation" and "implementing different policies according to specific situation of different cities and giving category-based guidance", leading to stable operation in the real estate market.
•During the Year, for the residential segment, the Group accelerated the sales of residential products targeting improvement demand and rigid demand, resulting in a significant increase in its contracted sales amount. For the commercial segment, the Group made great efforts in promoting the leasing of its large-scale shopping malls and continued to optimise the tenant portfolio of its other investment properties, resulting in a satisfactory growth of rental income, and implementing the Group's strategic layout of industrial diversification.
Contracted sales performance
Details of properties sold under sale and pre-sale contracts in 2018 totalling RMB14,975 million (2017: RMB9,228 million) are as follows:
•In Guangzhou, total GFA sold amounted to 184,146 square metres (2017: 114,144 square metres)
with a carrying value of RMB2,979 million (2017: RMB1,925 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to Hopson Xijing Garden and Hopson Hushan Guoji Villa enjoying good sales.
•In Beijing and Tianjin, total GFA sold amounted to 166,780 square metres (2017: 96,615 square
metres) with a carrying value of RMB2,445 million (2017: RMB1,909 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to the sales of the high-end products of Hopson No. 8 Royal Park and the good sales of Hopson International City.
•In Shanghai, total GFA sold amounted to 725,925 square metres (2017: 361,686 square metres)
with a carrying value of RMB7,401 million (2017: RMB3,985 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to the prosper market for The Town of Hangzhou Bay, which had sufficient units for selling, as a result of the shifting of housing demand to Cixi and other regions as affected by the housing policy in Shanghai this year.
•In Huizhou, total GFA sold amounted to 219,991 square metres (2017: 155,289 square metres)
with a carrying value of RMB2,150 million (2017: RMB1,409 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to Hopson International New City and Hopson Seaside Garden having sufficient units for selling and enjoying good sales with respective year-on-year increases of 126% and 248% in terms of sales area.
- 2 -
Properties sold but yet to be delivered
As at 31st December 2018, the GFA in respect of which the Group had entered into sale and pre- sale contracts and yet to be delivered to buyers was 1,448,860 square metres (2017: 618,641 square metres). Following the delivery of these properties, the proceeds received therefrom totalling HK$10,304 million will be recognised as revenue in the Group's financial statements in 2019 and thereafter.
Delivery of properties
A total GFA of 466,623 square metres (2017: 760,134 square metres) was delivered in 2018.
Project development progress
•A total GFA of 801,877 square metres (2017: 1,090,803 square metres) was completed during the year 2018.
•It is expected that a total GFA of 1,544,169 square metres will be completed in 2019.
Landbank
As at 31st December 2018, the Group had a landbank of 29.22 million square metres (31st December 2017: 29.33 million square metres).
Prospects
By virtue of actively promulgated national policy of coordinated regional development in the Beijing- Tianjin-Hebei Region, Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area, the Group will, making best use of the circumstances, give full play to its land reserve advantages in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. On the one hand, we will actively promote the development and sales of residential products targeting improvement demand and rigid demand in these areas. On the other hand, we will identify the cities with sustainable economic growth and sustainable net population inflow in the Beijing- Tianjin-Hebei Region, Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and prudently purchase land parcels to enrich the Group's land bank for future development. For commercial real estate, the Group will also continue to optimise the tenant portfolio of the investment properties, and at the same time also grasp the opportunity created by higher demand for high-end service in the domestic market and continually enhance its property management services, and strive to expand brand business so as to promote the Group's strategy on the balanced development of light and heavy assets.
- 3 -
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31st December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the previous year.
The 2018 financial statements of the Company have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and the Board.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the year ended
31st December
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenues
4
13,293,532
13,823,946
Cost of sales
6
(6,765,596)
(8,738,475)
Gross profit
6,527,936
5,085,471
Fair value gain on investment properties
4,673,345
5,003,235
Other gains, net
5
161,935
207,580
Selling and marketing expenses
6
(378,153)
(328,673)
General and administrative expenses
6
(1,581,856)
(1,349,594)
Finance income
7
173,949
43,918
Finance costs
7
(578,319)
(5,242)
Share of profit of associates
1,637
2,408
Share of (loss)/profit of joint ventures
(6,152)
86,701
Profit before taxation
8,994,322
8,745,804
Taxation
8
(3,171,723)
(2,933,984)
Profit for the year
5,822,599
5,811,820
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
5,775,467
5,796,385
Non-controlling interests
47,132
15,435
5,822,599
5,811,820
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders
of the Company during the year (in HK$ per share)
- basic and diluted
9
2.60
2.60
- 4 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended
31st December
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the year
5,822,599
5,811,820
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets
-
378,207
Assets revaluation reserve realised upon disposal of completed
properties held for sale
(87,746)
(335,845)
Deferred tax
33,081
62,672
Currency translation differences
(3,205,050)
4,138,294
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(273,347)
-
Deferred tax
68,337
-
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax
(3,464,725)
4,243,328
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,357,874
10,055,148
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
2,410,104
9,899,791
Non-controlling interests
(52,230)
155,357
2,357,874
10,055,148
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 07:04:08 UTC