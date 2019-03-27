Hopson Development : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

BUSINESS REVIEW

Industry Overview

•In 2018, the government was adamant about the development concept of "properties are for accommodation, not for speculation" and "implementing different policies according to specific situation of different cities and giving category-based guidance", leading to stable operation in the real estate market.

•During the Year, for the residential segment, the Group accelerated the sales of residential products targeting improvement demand and rigid demand, resulting in a significant increase in its contracted sales amount. For the commercial segment, the Group made great efforts in promoting the leasing of its large-scale shopping malls and continued to optimise the tenant portfolio of its other investment properties, resulting in a satisfactory growth of rental income, and implementing the Group's strategic layout of industrial diversification.

Contracted sales performance

Details of properties sold under sale and pre-sale contracts in 2018 totalling RMB14,975 million (2017: RMB9,228 million) are as follows:

•In Guangzhou, total GFA sold amounted to 184,146 square metres (2017: 114,144 square metres)

with a carrying value of RMB2,979 million (2017: RMB1,925 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to Hopson Xijing Garden and Hopson Hushan Guoji Villa enjoying good sales.

•In Beijing and Tianjin, total GFA sold amounted to 166,780 square metres (2017: 96,615 square

metres) with a carrying value of RMB2,445 million (2017: RMB1,909 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to the sales of the high-end products of Hopson No. 8 Royal Park and the good sales of Hopson International City.

•In Shanghai, total GFA sold amounted to 725,925 square metres (2017: 361,686 square metres)

with a carrying value of RMB7,401 million (2017: RMB3,985 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to the prosper market for The Town of Hangzhou Bay, which had sufficient units for selling, as a result of the shifting of housing demand to Cixi and other regions as affected by the housing policy in Shanghai this year.

•In Huizhou, total GFA sold amounted to 219,991 square metres (2017: 155,289 square metres)

with a carrying value of RMB2,150 million (2017: RMB1,409 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to Hopson International New City and Hopson Seaside Garden having sufficient units for selling and enjoying good sales with respective year-on-year increases of 126% and 248% in terms of sales area.