Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hopson Development Holdings Limited    0754   BMG4600H1016

HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hopson Development : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(for the year ended 31st December 2018)

-Turnover was HK$13,294 million (2017: HK$13,824 million).

-Profit attributable to equity holders was HK$5,775 million (2017: HK$5,796 million), of which net of tax gain on investment property revaluation accounted for HK$3,505 million (2017: HK$3,752 million).

-Underlying profit was HK$2,303 million (2017: HK$1,997 million).

-Basic earnings per share was HK$2.60 per share (2017: HK$2.60 per share).

-Proposed final dividend per share is HK20 cents per share.

*  For identification purposes only

- 1 -

BUSINESS REVIEW

Industry Overview

In 2018, the government was adamant about the development concept of "properties are for accommodation, not for speculation" and "implementing different policies according to specific situation of different cities and giving category-based guidance", leading to stable operation in the real estate market.

During the Year, for the residential segment, the Group accelerated the sales of residential products targeting improvement demand and rigid demand, resulting in a significant increase in its contracted sales amount. For the commercial segment, the Group made great efforts in promoting the leasing of its large-scale shopping malls and continued to optimise the tenant portfolio of its other investment properties, resulting in a satisfactory growth of rental income, and implementing the Group's strategic layout of industrial diversification.

Contracted sales performance

Details of properties sold under sale and pre-sale contracts in 2018 totalling RMB14,975 million (2017: RMB9,228 million) are as follows:

In Guangzhou, total GFA sold amounted to 184,146 square metres (2017: 114,144 square metres)

with a carrying value of RMB2,979 million (2017: RMB1,925 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to Hopson Xijing Garden and Hopson Hushan Guoji Villa enjoying good sales.

In Beijing and Tianjin, total GFA sold amounted to 166,780 square metres (2017: 96,615 square

metres) with a carrying value of RMB2,445 million (2017: RMB1,909 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to the sales of the high-end products of Hopson No. 8 Royal Park and the good sales of Hopson International City.

In Shanghai, total GFA sold amounted to 725,925 square metres (2017: 361,686 square metres)

with a carrying value of RMB7,401 million (2017: RMB3,985 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to the prosper market for The Town of Hangzhou Bay, which had sufficient units for selling, as a result of the shifting of housing demand to Cixi and other regions as affected by the housing policy in Shanghai this year.

In Huizhou, total GFA sold amounted to 219,991 square metres (2017: 155,289 square metres)

with a carrying value of RMB2,150 million (2017: RMB1,409 million). The increase in sales was mainly attributable to Hopson International New City and Hopson Seaside Garden having sufficient units for selling and enjoying good sales with respective year-on-year increases of 126% and 248% in terms of sales area.

- 2 -

Properties sold but yet to be delivered

As at 31st December 2018, the GFA in respect of which the Group had entered into sale and pre- sale contracts and yet to be delivered to buyers was 1,448,860 square metres (2017: 618,641 square metres). Following the delivery of these properties, the proceeds received therefrom totalling HK$10,304 million will be recognised as revenue in the Group's financial statements in 2019 and thereafter.

Delivery of properties

A total GFA of 466,623 square metres (2017: 760,134 square metres) was delivered in 2018.

Project development progress

A total GFA of 801,877 square metres (2017: 1,090,803 square metres) was completed during the year 2018.

It is expected that a total GFA of 1,544,169 square metres will be completed in 2019.

Landbank

As at 31st December 2018, the Group had a landbank of 29.22 million square metres (31st December 2017: 29.33 million square metres).

Prospects

By virtue of actively promulgated national policy of coordinated regional development in the Beijing- Tianjin-Hebei Region, Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area, the Group will, making best use of the circumstances, give full play to its land reserve advantages in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. On the one hand, we will actively promote the development and sales of residential products targeting improvement demand and rigid demand in these areas. On the other hand, we will identify the cities with sustainable economic growth and sustainable net population inflow in the Beijing- Tianjin-Hebei Region, Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and prudently purchase land parcels to enrich the Group's land bank for future development. For commercial real estate, the Group will also continue to optimise the tenant portfolio of the investment properties, and at the same time also grasp the opportunity created by higher demand for high-end service in the domestic market and continually enhance its property management services, and strive to expand brand business so as to promote the Group's strategy on the balanced development of light and heavy assets.

- 3 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31st December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the previous year.

The 2018 financial statements of the Company have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and the Board.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended

31st December

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenues

4

13,293,532

13,823,946

Cost of sales

6

(6,765,596)

(8,738,475)

Gross profit

6,527,936

5,085,471

Fair value gain on investment properties

4,673,345

5,003,235

Other gains, net

5

161,935

207,580

Selling and marketing expenses

6

(378,153)

(328,673)

General and administrative expenses

6

(1,581,856)

(1,349,594)

Finance income

7

173,949

43,918

Finance costs

7

(578,319)

(5,242)

Share of profit of associates

1,637

2,408

Share of (loss)/profit of joint ventures

(6,152)

86,701

Profit before taxation

8,994,322

8,745,804

Taxation

8

(3,171,723)

(2,933,984)

Profit for the year

5,822,599

5,811,820

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

5,775,467

5,796,385

Non-controlling interests

47,132

15,435

5,822,599

5,811,820

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders

of the Company during the year (in HK$ per share)

- basic and diluted

9

2.60

2.60

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended

31st December

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

5,822,599

5,811,820

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets

-

378,207

Assets revaluation reserve realised upon disposal of completed

properties held for sale

(87,746)

(335,845)

Deferred tax

33,081

62,672

Currency translation differences

(3,205,050)

4,138,294

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(273,347)

-

Deferred tax

68,337

-

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax

(3,464,725)

4,243,328

Total comprehensive income for the year

2,357,874

10,055,148

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

2,410,104

9,899,791

Non-controlling interests

(52,230)

155,357

2,357,874

10,055,148

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 07:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
03:05aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF..
PU
03/22HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/15HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
01/04HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED ..
PU
2018HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Dev tips interim profit to rise 90%
AQ
2018HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Dev 6-month contracted sales up 40%
AQ
2018HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 16 202 M
Chart HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hopson Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,14  HKD
Spread / Average Target -29%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronggui Xi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mang Yee Chu Chairman
Bao Xin Xie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Kin Au Executive Director
Tsung Hei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.92%2 064
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.92%47 985
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP14.38%45 893
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.60%39 503
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.45%33 154
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD18.84%31 880
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.