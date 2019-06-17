Hopson Development : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES (in PDF)
06/17/2019 | 08:59pm EDT
The Company is pleased to announce that it proposes to issue the Senior Notes to institutional investors. The Company has appointed China International Capital Corporation, HSBC, Silk Road International, CCB International, Haitong International and Bank of China as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and DBS Bank Ltd., The Bank of East Asia, Limited, ABC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue.
The Senior Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the terms of the Senior Notes, including their principal amount, coupon, tenor and certain other terms of the Senior Notes, have yet to be finalised. Upon finalising the terms of the Senior Notes, it is expected that the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement with the Initial Purchasers. Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. If the Senior Notes are issued, the Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue for project investments, constructions, refinancing and general corporate purposes. The Company may adjust its plans in response to changing market conditions and, thus, reallocate the use of the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue.
The Company is offering the Senior Notes only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Senior Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other place. None of the Senior Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong or any connected person of the Company.
THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.
Introduction
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Senior Notes and will commence a series of roadshow presentations beginning on or around 19 June 2019 to institutional investors.
The Company is pleased to announce that it proposes to issue the Senior Notes to institutional investors. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide such institutional investors with certain corporate and financial information regarding the Group. The Company has appointed China International Capital Corporation, HSBC, Silk Road International, CCB International, Haitong International and Bank of China as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and DBS Bank Ltd., The Bank of East Asia, Limited, ABC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue.
The Senior Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the terms of the Senior Notes, including their principal amount, coupon, tenor and certain other terms of the Senior Notes, have yet to be finalised and will be determined through a book- building exercise to be conducted. Upon finalisation of the terms of the Senior Notes, it is expected that the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement with China International Capital Corporation, HSBC, Silk Road International, CCB International, Haitong International, Bank of China, DBS Bank Ltd., The Bank of East Asia, Limited, ABC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) as initial purchasers. The Company will make a further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue upon the signing of the Purchase Agreement.
The Senior Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States and may only be offered, sold or delivered outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Senior Notes are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S. None of the Senior Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.
Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investor interest.
Information on the Group
The Group is principally engaged in the development of residential properties in mainland China. The Group is also involved in property investment, hotel operations and property management. Its property development business covers various cities in the PRC including but not limited to Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Huizhou.
Reasons for the Proposed Notes Issue and the proposed use of proceeds
The Directors believe that the Proposed Notes Issue will be beneficial to the Company since it will allow the Company to obtain long-term financing from international investors and to improve its capital structure.
If the Senior Notes are issued, the Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue for project investments, constructions, refinancing and general corporate purposes.
Listing
Approval-in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Senior Notes on SGX-ST. Such approval in-principle, admission of the Senior Notes on the official list of the SGX-ST, if granted, and the listing and quotation of the Senior Notes on the SGX-ST, are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the Senior Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.
No listing of the Senior Notes has been, and will be, sought in Hong Kong.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialize. Accordingly, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.
