Hopson Development : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES (in PDF)

The Senior Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the terms of the Senior Notes, including their principal amount, coupon, tenor and certain other terms of the Senior Notes, have yet to be finalised. Upon finalising the terms of the Senior Notes, it is expected that the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement with the Initial Purchasers. Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. If the Senior Notes are issued, the Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue for project investments, constructions, refinancing and general corporate purposes. The Company may adjust its plans in response to changing market conditions and, thus, reallocate the use of the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue.

The Company is offering the Senior Notes only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Senior Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other place. None of the Senior Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong or any connected person of the Company.

Approval-in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Senior Notes on SGX-ST. Such approval in-principle, admission of the Senior Notes on the official list of the SGX-ST, if granted, and the listing and quotation of the Senior Notes on the SGX-ST, are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the Senior Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialize. Accordingly, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

Introduction

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Senior Notes and will commence a series of roadshow presentations beginning on or around 19 June 2019 to institutional investors.