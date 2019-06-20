Hopson Development : ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)



ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2019 in relation to the proposed issue of the Senior Notes.

On 20 June 2019, after trading hours, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Initial Purchasers entered into the Purchase Agreement in connection with the issue of the US$500 million 7.5% Senior Notes due 2022. The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. The Senior Notes will not be convertible into Shares of the Company.

The Company is offering the Senior Notes only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Senior Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other place. None of the Senior Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong or any connected person of the Company.

The gross proceeds from the issue of the Senior Notes will be approximately US$499.9 million (equivalent to approximately HK$3,914.5 million), which, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable in connection with the issue, the Company intends to use for project investments, constructions, refinancing and general corporate purposes.