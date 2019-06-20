Hopson Development : ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (in PDF)

Log in
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
  Report  
Hopson Development : ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

0
06/20/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration, and the securities described herein will be sold only in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Company does not intend to register any securities in the United States.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2019 in relation to the proposed issue of the Senior Notes.

On 20 June 2019, after trading hours, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Initial Purchasers entered into the Purchase Agreement in connection with the issue of the US$500 million 7.5% Senior Notes due 2022. The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. The Senior Notes will not be convertible into Shares of the Company.

The Company is offering the Senior Notes only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Senior Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other place. None of the Senior Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong or any connected person of the Company.

The gross proceeds from the issue of the Senior Notes will be approximately US$499.9 million (equivalent to approximately HK$3,914.5 million), which, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable in connection with the issue, the Company intends to use for project investments, constructions, refinancing and general corporate purposes.

- 1 -

Approval in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Senior Notes on SGX-ST. Such approval in-principle, admission of the Senior Notes on the official list of the SGX-ST, if granted, and the listing and quotation of the Senior Notes on the SGX-ST, are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the Senior Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.

Completion of the Purchase Agreement is subject to satisfaction and/or waiver of the conditions precedent therein. Please refer to the section headed ''Purchase Agreement'' below for further information.

As the Purchase Agreement may or may not complete, shareholders of the Company and prospective investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2019 in relation to the proposed issue of the Senior Notes.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 20 June 2019, after trading hours, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Initial Purchasers entered into the Purchase Agreement in connection with the issue of the US$500 million 7.5% Senior Notes due 2022. The Senior Notes will not be convertible into Shares of the Company.

PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Date:

20 June 2019

Parties:

(a)

the Company as the issuer

(b)

the Subsidiary Guarantors

(c)

the Initial Purchasers (i.e. China International Capital Corporation, HSBC,

Silk Road International, CCB International, Haitong International, HeungKong

Financial, DBS Bank Ltd., The Bank of East Asia, Limited, ABC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong))

- 2 -

China International Capital Corporation, HSBC, Silk Road International, CCB International, Haitong International, HeungKong Financial and DBS Bank Ltd. are the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and The Bank of East Asia, Limited, ABC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) are the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the issue of the Senior Notes.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, each of China International Capital Corporation, HSBC, Silk Road International, CCB International, Haitong International, HeungKong Financial, DBS Bank Ltd., The Bank of East Asia, Limited, ABC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) is a third party independent of the Company and is not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons.

Pursuant to, and subject to certain conditions in, the Purchase Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell, and the Initial Purchasers has agreed to purchase from the Company, the Senior Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$500 million.

The Senior Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States and may only be offered, sold or delivered outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Senior Notes are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S. None of the Senior Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong or any connected person of the Company.

As the Purchase Agreement may or may not complete, shareholders of the Company and prospective investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SENIOR NOTES

The Senior Notes are constituted by the Indenture. The principal terms of the Senior Notes are summarised as follows:

Issuer:

the Company

Issue:

7.5% Senior Notes due 2022 in an aggregate principal amount of US$500

million (equivalent to approximately HK$3,915.3 million)

Issue Price:

100% of the principal amount of the Senior Notes

Maturity Date:

27 June 2022

Interest Rate:

7.5% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 27 June and 27

December of each year. The first interest payment will be due on 27

December 2019

- 3 -

Ranking of the Senior

The Senior Notes will be the Company's general obligations and:

Notes:

. will rank at least pari passu in right of payment with any unsecured,

unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to priority rights

under applicable law);

. will be senior in right of payment to any of the Company's existing and

future subordinated indebtedness expressly subordinates in right of

payment to the Senior Notes, if any;

. will be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors on a senior basis subject

to the limitations therein;

. will be effectively subordinated to the secured obligations (if any) of the

Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors to the extent of the value of the

assets serving as security therefor; and

. will be effectively subordinated to any existing and future obligations of

the Company's subsidiaries that do not guarantee the Senior Notes.

Subsidiary Guarantee:

The Company's obligations under the Senior Notes and the Indenture will be

guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. None of the Company's existing or

future subsidiaries that are organized under the laws of the PRC or the initial

non-guarantor subsidiaries or that are not wholly-owned by the Company will

guarantee the Senior Notes in the future.

Ranking of the

The Subsidiary Guarantee of each Subsidiary Guarantor will be a general

Subsidiary

obligation of such Subsidiary Guarantor and:

Guarantees:

. will rank at least pari passu with the guarantees provided for all other

unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of such Subsidiary Guarantor

(subject to priority rights under applicable law);

. will be senior in right of payment to such Subsidiary Guarantor's future

subordinated obligations, if any; and

. will be effectively subordinated to obligations (if any) of such Subsidiary

Guarantor, to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security

thereof.

- 4 -

Certain Covenants:

The Company will issue the Senior Notes under the Indenture. The Indenture

will partially limit, among other things, the Company's ability and the ability

of restricted subsidiaries of the Company to:

.

incur or guarantee additional indebtedness and issue certain preferred

stock;

.

make certain other restricted payments;

.

create or permit to exist certain liens;

.

impose restrictions on the ability of the Company's subsidiaries to pay

dividends or make other payments to the Company;

.

transfer, lease or sell certain assets including subsidiary stock;

.

merge or consolidate with other entities;

.

enter into certain transactions with affiliates; and

.

enter into unrelated businesses.

Each of these covenants is subject to a number of significant exceptions and

qualifications.

Events of Default:

The events of default under the Indenture include, among other things:

(a)

default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any, on) the Senior

Notes;

(b)

default in the payment of interest on any Senior Note;

(c)

the Company or any of its restricted subsidiaries defaults in the

performance of or breaches any covenant or agreement in the Indenture

or under the Senior Notes;

(d)

there occurs with respect to any indebtedness of the Company or any of

its restricted subsidiaries having an outstanding principal amount of

US$7.5 million or more in the aggregate for all such indebtedness of all

such persons, an event of default that has caused any holder thereof to

declare such indebtedness to be due and payable prior to its stated maturity and/or the failure to make a principal payment when due;

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 01:03:02 UTC
