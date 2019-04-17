Hopson Development : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Log in
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
Hopson Development : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/17/2019 | 01:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of the shareholders of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Small Connaught Room, 1/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 14 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

1.To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

3.A. To re-elect Mr. Xie Bao Xin as an executive director of the Company (the ''Director'').

B.To re-elect Mr. Bao Wenge as an executive Director.

C.To re-elect Mr. Xi Ronggui as an executive Director.

D.To re-elect Mr. Ching Yu Lung as an independent non-executive Director.

E.To authorise the board of Directors (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the Directors.

4.To re-appoint auditor and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.

5.As special business to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without modifications, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

5.A. ''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (c), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company or securities convertible into such shares or warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any shares in the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the approval in paragraph (a) shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c)the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a), otherwise than pursuant to the shares of the Company issued as a result of a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or pursuant to the exercise of options under the share option scheme or similar arrangement, or any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares of the Company in lieu of the whole or part of the dividend on the shares of the Company in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, shall not exceed 20 per cent of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(d)for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws of Bermuda to be held; or

(iii)revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.

''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the

Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong).''

5.B. ''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period of all the powers of the Company to repurchase its own shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or of any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company may be listed as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the aggregate number of shares of the Company to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval mentioned in paragraph (a) during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(c)the expression ''Relevant Period'' shall for the purposes of this resolution have the same meaning as assigned to it under ordinary resolution 5.A.(d) of this notice.''

5.C. ''THAT conditional upon resolutions 5.A. and 5.B. above being passed, the aggregate number of shares of the Company which are repurchased by the Company under the authority granted to the Directors as mentioned in resolution 5.B. above shall be added to the number of shares that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to resolution 5.A., provided that the amount of shares repurchased by the Company shall not exceed 10 per cent of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of this resolution.''

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 April 2019

Principal office:

Suites 3305-09

33rd Floor, Jardine House

1 Connaught Place

Central

Hong Kong

Notes:

1.A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

2.In order to be valid, the instrument appointing a proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be deposited at the principal office of the Company at Suites 3305-09, 33rd Floor, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the said meeting (i.e. not later than Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or adjourned meeting.

3.The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 11 June 2019 to Friday, 14 June 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 June 2019.

The register of members of the Company will also be closed from Thursday, 20 June 2019 to Monday, 24 June 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2019.

4.The translation into Chinese language of this notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 05:07:01 UTC
