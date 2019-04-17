Hopson Development : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

5.As special business to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without modifications, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

5.A. ''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (c), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company or securities convertible into such shares or warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any shares in the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the approval in paragraph (a) shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c)the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a), otherwise than pursuant to the shares of the Company issued as a result of a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or pursuant to the exercise of options under the share option scheme or similar arrangement, or any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares of the Company in lieu of the whole or part of the dividend on the shares of the Company in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, shall not exceed 20 per cent of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(d)for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws of Bermuda to be held; or

(iii)revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.

''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the