Hopson Development : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the publication of the final results of the Group (comprising the Company and its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation of the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors. The executive directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

