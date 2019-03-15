Hopson Development : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Log in
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
Hopson Development : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

03/15/2019 | 05:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the publication of the final results of the Group (comprising the Company and its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation of the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors. The executive directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:23:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 16 002 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,14  HKD
Spread / Average Target -29%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronggui Xi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mang Yee Chu Chairman
Bao Xin Xie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Kin Au Executive Director
Tsung Hei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.49%2 039
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.29%48 093
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP4.86%41 501
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.22%39 501
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.92%30 579
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD13.80%30 490
