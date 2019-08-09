Hopson Development : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Log in
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
Hopson Development : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

08/09/2019 | 12:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the release of the interim results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Nine directors. The executive directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:40:09 UTC
